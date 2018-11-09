Tom Hiddleston Teases More Loki Stories to Tell in Marvel TV Series

One of the first, and most emotional, casualties of Avengers: Infinity War was Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, though the character is confirmed to return in some capacity with an all-new Loki series on Disney+. The actor took to Twitter to tease how many more stories his character could experience in the future.

The actor shared an image with the message, “Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”

Reports first emerged earlier this year about the potential of a Loki series, with Disney CEO Bob Iger confirming those plans earlier this week. Initial reports included details that the stars from the films would be reprising their roles in the series, though it wasn’t until Iger’s confirmation did we see those details officially revealed.

Fans have been wondering about Loki‘s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his heartbreaking death in Infinity War, with many fans hoping the scene was merely one of Loki’s many ruses. Even were he to be officially dead, the comic book version of the character has taken the form of a woman and of a child, potentially allowing a new performer to take on the role.

Hiddleston’s involvement as the character doesn’t clarify much about Loki, as it’s possible the new series could be set before the events of the most recent MCU film. As far as Loki’s current status in the MCU, even Hiddleston isn’t sure.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained in a recent convention appearance. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

Loki isn’t the only character from the MCU that is rumored to be getting their own series, with the first report about Loki’s series also mentioning a Scarlet Witch series, and subsequent reports claiming that Winter Soldier and Falcon would be starring in a series together. Even if some of these reports prove to be false, Loki’s series alone would confirm that Disney+ will be delivering highly-anticipated content.

Stay tuned for details on the Loki series.

