Loki Wasn't Always Meant to End on a Cliffhanger

This week saw the finale of Loki, the latest Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, which followed Tom Hiddleston's character after he escaped with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. While fans were sad to see the season come to an end, they were also treated to some good news: the show has been renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, it was also revealed this week that director Kate Herron will not be a part of the follow-up season. The show was originally meant to be a limited series, so Herron is already "working on some other stuff yet to be announced." During a recent interview with Variety, Herron explained that the series was not originally meant to end on a cliffhanger.

"When I started, there wasn't a discussion of Season 2, exactly," Herron shared. "It was just that season of Loki. As we got deeper into production, everyone was very happy, and obviously, there’s so much to explore with Loki. It felt like we should continue the story. So I think the cliffhanger ending came in later in the process."

Recently, head writer Michael Waldren spoke with Marvel.com and revealed that there were actually multiple versions of the finale's ending.

"There were different versions of [the ending and] it was something that was developed over the hiatus. It was finally kind of locked in, like, alright this feels right. We've maybe closed one chapter of the story and that is something that gives us thrilling propulsive energy into whatever happens next," he explained."

Hiddleston also spoke with Marvel.com recently and shared how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston shared. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

