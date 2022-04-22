Loki Writer Michael Waldron Says the Series Has a "Million Different" Alternate Endings

✖

Loki wrapped up a magnificent season one last summer and fans are looking forward to what happens next with the character. Tom Hiddelston is rumored to become the God of Mischief once more before going into the second season of the series for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But before that happens it seems that there were numerous endings for the first season of Loki. While speaking with The Playlist, Michael Waldron who created the Loki series, revealed that there were a bunch of different endings that we'll never see. When asked if the ending of the series was initially different, the director revealed that it was.

"A million different endings," said Waldron. "There's always a different ending. But there was the original one season-ending, which I guess is just for me."



"Totally, totally. That's great. A lot of that work was done in tandem with Eric Martin who was there on set. Because I was over lockdown in London, making "Dr. Strange" in the pandemic, and Eric and I wrote the finale together, and he deserves a lot of the credit for that great final moment." The writer added.



Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson will takeover helming duties for Loki season two, and the pair recently discussed exactly why they chose to come on to the project. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the duo revealed how they will make the second season different from the first.

"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Moorhead said. "It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange." The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

