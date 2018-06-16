Fellowship of Avengers: Every Lord Of The Rings Actor In The MCU

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy is celebrating its 15th anniversary. That’s 15 years since director Peter Jackson brought the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal fantasy novels to life on the big screen.

Since then, a different world has taken over the box office. That’s the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The films of Middle-earth – the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy – share a good number of actors with the many films and television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Let’s take a look at all of the acting talent that has appeared in the Middle-earth movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler played Arwen in Lord of the Rings, one-half of the epic love story of Arwen and Aragorn.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tyler was part of a more tragic love tale. She played Betsy Ross, the love interest of Bruce Banner, the Hulk.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving has played many iconic roles, including the lead in V for Vendetta and Agent Smith in The Matrix.

He also played Elrond, one of the lords of the Elves of Middle-earth, in Lord of the Rings.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Weaving played the archnemesis of Captain America, in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage had a small but vital role in Captain America: The First Avenger. Armitage played Heinz Kruger, the Hydra agent who kills Dr. Erskine and attempts to steal the super soldier serum.

Armitage played and even more vital role in The Hobbit, where he became Thorin Oakenshield, King under the mountain.

Lee Pace

In between two outings as the Elvenking Tharanduil in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Lee Pace also played Ronan the Accuser in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis gave an incredible performance as Gollum/Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Serkis made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He’ll reprise the role in Black Panther.

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly played a controversial character in The Hobbit trilogy. The elf Tauriel was an original character created specifically for the films as a love interest for Legolas, and wasn’t part of Tolien’s writing.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lilly plays Hope Van Dyne. She debuted in Ant-Man, and will co-headline the sequel, Ant-Man and Wasp.

Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins, arguably the most iconic character in all fantasy fiction, in The hobbit trilogy.

He made his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War. He plays the role of Everett Ross and he’ll reprise the role for Black Panther.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch gave voice to both the dragon Smaug and the Necromancer, a.k.a. Sauron, in The Hobbit.

Cumberbatch pulled double duty again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing both Doctor Strange and Dormammu in Doctor Strange.

David Wenham

David Wenham played Faramir, ranger of Gondor, in The Lord of the Rings.

In Marvel’s Iron Fist, he’ll play the ruthless corporate head of the Rand Corporation, Harold Meachum.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett by Galadriel, one of the most powerful characters in all of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

In Thor: Ragnarok, she will again assume a role of powerful as Hela, queen of the Asgardians underworld.

Karl Urban

Karl Urban was Eomer, Rider of Rohan, in The Lord of the Rings.

He’ll play the Asgardian, axe-wielding supervillain Skurge the Executioner in Thor: Ragnarok.