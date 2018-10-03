Mike Colter Addresses Luke Cage’s Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mike Colter has played Marvel’s Luke Cage through two seasons of the character’s Netflix series and the crossover team-up event series Marvel’s The Defenders. Speaking at a recent convention, Colter says he thinks its only a matter of time before he takes Luke to the next level.

Colter was a guest at Baltimore Comic Con. During his panel, a fan asked if Luke Cage has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Colter took specifically to mean if Luke could show up in a Marvel Studios movie.

“I mean it’s just, contractually, there’s always a possibility,” Colter replied. “I mean, as long they keep making them they’re going to have to use me a bit at some point. They keep making them and they’re either going to run out of ideas or they kill off some people. I don’t know, too many people are going to be dead they’re going to have to use me or they’re going to run out of ideas, one or the other, but hopefully by that time I’ll still be able to able to play him because I don’t know, I got a few years left on these knees and back, you know, we’ll see. “

Though Marvel’s Netflix series don’t crossover directly with Marvel Studios films, they are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even there Luke’s future is uncertain. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two ended with Luke ascending to become the “kingpin” of Harlem. Netflix has not yet announced the third season, though Colter says there are plans in place.

“I think our plan for Season Three, Cheo Hodari Coker, our showrunner, is writing Season Three as we speak,” Colter said. “I think the plan for Season Three is to explore Luke’s ability to govern and be fair. At the end, we talk about there being a new sheriff in town, a new king in Harlem. We’re going to see how he deals with this power because we know absolute power can corrupt absolutely. And sometimes when you don’t have someone checking you, someone to put you in place, someone to tell you ‘you can’t do that,’ we sometimes get out of control. We see that everywhere.

“Luke is in Harlem, and so Harlem is going to be his place that he’s going to have to control. And I think he’s decided to use organized crime in a very, not practical way. think he thinks he can be a part of it but not be in it. I think he thinks he can control it but not get his hands dirty. We’re going to find out. I think by the end of Season Three, what we wanna do is set Luke Cage up so we can go forward for another series, or maybe do some other things and spinoff. But ultimately, we want to complete at least one story arc, and then see what happens after that.”

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two is now on Netflix.

Upcoming Marvel Netflix series include Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three on Oct. 19th, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two in 2019, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.