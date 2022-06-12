Luke Cage Star Suggests Reboot Is a Possibility

✖

Marvel Studios has already started to dip its toes into the shows that once resided under the Marvel Television umbrella. Last December, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising roles they previously played in the Daredevil series that first appeared on Netflix. Now, Mike Colter is still holding out slight hope he'll return as Power Man before too long.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Luke Cage star said there's "always" a possibility the character could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an all-new series.

"There is, I guess, I just don't know how likely it is, and I don't have anything tangible to offer," Colter told the radio host of a possibility of a reboot. "People always ask me, 'Is it possible?' and I'm like, 'Anything's possible'. They live on rumors and I go, 'I mean, you know as much as I know.' People read those articles, that's the exact same amount of information that I have."

While the possibility remains, Colter went on to admit the first go at the character was tiresome because of the physicality involved in the production.

"I'd be open to it, yeah. I mean I had a great time, and I've had a nice break from that much action, in terms of physical action, in terms of filming a superhero show," the actor continued. "So I'd be up for it again, but when I left I was pretty tired physically. It's like, you know, when you play a sport you need a little off-season. So it was fun to take a break, you know?"

Colter stoked the fire of fan speculation earlier this year when he was spotted with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter. The actor previously clarified the two just so happened to be at the same event and took a snapshot to commemorate the occasion.

Luke Cage and the rest of the DefendersVerse is now streaming on Disney+.

Which of the Defenders do you want to see make a return in new MCU programming? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

(H/T The Direct)