All ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

Luke Cage‘s showrunner Cheo Coker has revealed the episodes titles for the Netflix show’s second season.

Coker’s second season with Luke Cage is set to debut late this month on Netflix, with most of the original cast returning after Mike Colter’s titular New York City hero had a separate adventure in The Defenders. How heavily a role in Luke Cage Season 2’s narrative the events of The Defenders plays is to be seen but many are suddenly turning to Luke for help in the neighborhood with his super human abilities having been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some insight for the upcoming season might be drawn from the titles of each episode, which Coker revealed on Twitter on Thursday. Check out the titles for each of episode of Luke Cage Season 2 below.

Soul Brother #1 Straighten It Out Wig Out I Get Physical All Souled Out The Basement On and On If It Aint Rough, It Ain’t Right For Pete’s Sake The Main Ingredient The Creator Can’t Front On Me They Reminisce Over You

1. Soul Brother #1

2. Straighten It Out

3.Wig Out

4. I Get Physical

5. All Souled Out

6. The Basement

7. On and On

8. If It Aint Rough, It Ain’t Right

9. For Pete’s Sake

10. The Main Ingredient

11. The Creator

12. Can’t Front On Me.

13. They Reminisce Over You. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) June 7, 2018

The official synopsis for Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 reads, “After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Colter is joined by returning supporting cast Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Shades in the new season, as well as newcomers Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster and Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson.

The new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage will follow Luke’s involvement in Marvel’s The Defenders. In that series, Luke teamed with Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones), his longtime partner in the Marvel Comics universe, for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Fist will appear in Luke Cage Season Two. The extent of his involvement is unknown, but Colter and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker have offered some teases in the past.

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.