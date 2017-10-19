New ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Photos See The Hero Spar With Iron Fist

If you wanted to see more of Luke Cage and Iron Fist back in Defenders, then Netflix is going to make you plenty happy soon enough. Production on Luke Cage‘s second season seems to be nearing its end, and new set photos just proved the Harlem hero will work with Danny Rand plenty during the new season.

You can thank one of Finn Jones’ fan-sites for the new set photos. The images, which can be seen here, show Iron Fist and Luke Cage meeting outside and even getting into a little tussle. The pair don’t look like they are totally chummy with one another, but there is less tension lingering between the vigilante duo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, their impromptu sparring in the middle of New York City is a bit much. You would think the pair would know better than to whip out their superhero moves like that.

Fans learned awhile back that Iron Fist would dip into the next season of Luke Cage. A photo of the duo was shared by Entertainment Weekly last month, but few details were given about the crossover. The site simply said the heroes will “be seen together at least once” in Luke Cage, but there could be more if fans are lucky.

If you have already seen Defenders, then you will get why fans are excited for the pair to reunite specifically. Luke Cage had an interesting relationship with Danny in the miniseries, and its showrunner Marco Ramirez had hoped their chemistry would prompt Netflix to buddy the duo up in future Marvel projects.

“Now that they’ve all been cross-pollinated, it might be something that people have to think about,” Ramirez explained. “I don’t know. That’s more of a Marvel question. I have nothing to do with any of the other shows. But now that they’ve all met, all bets are off. They know each other, so you have to address that. I think that’s actually, as a storyteller, very exciting.”

The second season of Luke Cage is in production now and will premiere on Netflix in 2018.