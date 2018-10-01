Mike Colter Reveals ‘Luke Cage’ Season 3 Plans

The second season of Luke Cage brought a major change for the hero of Harlem, as he ended up taking his first steps down a path that he originally wanted to avoid, and it looks like it will be very difficult to come back.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter recently appeared at the Baltimore Comic Con to talk to fans, addressing what Season 3 plans to deal with when it makes the possible return to Netflix, and how Luke will attempt to stay on the side of angels despite his position.

“I think our plan for Season 3, Cheo Hodari Coker, our showrunner, is writing Season 3 as we speak. I think the plan for Season 3 is to explore Luke’s ability to govern and be fair. At the end, we talk about there being a new sheriff in town, a new king in Harlem,” Colter said. “We’re going to see how he deals with this power, because we know absolute power can corrupt absolutely. And sometimes when you don’t have someone checking you, someone to put you in place, someone to tell you ‘you can’t do that,’ we sometimes get out of control. We see that everywhere.”

Colter went on to explain how people who are alone at the top tend fail, which is what makes accountability of a democracy so successful.

“Luke is in Harlem, and so Harlem is going to be his place that he’s going to have to control. And I think he’s decided to use organized crime in a very, not practical way,” Colter said. “I think he thinks he can be a part of it but not be in it. I think he thinks he can control it but not get his hands dirty. We’re going to find out. I think by the end of Season 3, what we wanna do is set Luke Cage up so we can go forward for another series, or maybe do some other things and spinoff. But ultimately, we want to complete at least one story arc, and then see what happens after that.”

It sounds like there’s an opportunity for Luke Cage to join a possible Heroes for Hire spinoff series. Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously teased this possibility, as well as a Daughters of the Dragon series, though neither sound like they’re on the table at this point.

“To speculate out past that [in a way] that may reveal a few things that are coming, whenever we introduce a new character, whether it’s Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk or Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary, we always wonder, as it is in the comics, ‘Is this a character that could sustain their own story?’” Loeb said to EW. “But right now we do have five series, and that’s an enormous responsibility, to continue to tell great stories with Matt and Jessica and Luke and Danny and Frank.”

Luke Cage Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

