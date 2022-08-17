Luke Cage Star Says They Have Unfinished Marvel Business

Like all other shows a part of the DefendersVerse, Luke Cage was unceremoniously canceled due to a content battle between Netflix and Disney+. Speculation has been increasing amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late that Mike Colter's Power Man could see his MCU return before too long. One of Colter's co-stars says he definitely has unfinished business with the series.

Wednesday, Theo Rossi—the actor behind mobster Shades Alvarez in both seasons of the show—took to Reddit AMA to say he has "unfinished business for sure" when it comes to the land of Marvel. Behind Colter and Simone Missick's Misty Knight, Rossi appeared in the most episodes amongst the show's ensemble. The actor missed just three episodes through the show's two-season run.

Colter prompted speculation earlier this year after sharing a photo with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter. He later cleared the situation up during a stop on The Rich Eisen Show.

"There is, I guess, I just don't know how likely it is, and I don't have anything tangible to offer," Colter told the radio host of a possibility of a reboot. "People always ask me, 'Is it possible?' and I'm like, 'Anything's possible'. They live on rumors and I go, 'I mean, you know as much as I know.' People read those articles, that's the exact same amount of information that I have."

"I'd be open to it, yeah. I mean I had a great time, and I've had a nice break from that much action, in terms of physical action, in terms of filming a superhero show," the actor continued. "So I'd be up for it again, but when I left I was pretty tired physically. It's like, you know, when you play a sport you need a little off-season. So it was fun to take a break, you know?"

Luke Cage and the rest of the DefendersVerse is now streaming on Disney+.

Which of the Defenders do you want to see make a return in new MCU programming? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!