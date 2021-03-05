Luke Skywalker Trends After WandaVision Finale

As the second season of The Mandalorian drew to a close on Disney+, producers shocked everyone with the Star Wars cameo to end all Star Wars cameos: Luke Skywalker, lightsaber in hand, showed up in the season finale. It's likely safe to assume that, in terms of big, showy surprise reveals, the Skywalker cameo will be the benchmark by which all other Disney+ twists will be measured for some time to come. And if you had any doubt about that, you could just look at Twitter tonight, where fans are invoking the Jedi master's name in relation to the end of WandaVision's first (only?) season.

The idea of a "Luke Skywalker-level" cameo wasn't something entirely invented by the audience: during the promotional campaign, series star Paul Bettany teased a then-unannounced actor, who would show up and share a scene with him. Saying that he'd always wanted to work with the actor, Bettany got fans speculating about the idea of X-Men characters or legendary Hollywood icons showing up for the show.

It now seems -- and this is actually pretty clever -- that the actor he was talking about was himself, as Bettany got to play different Visions, who interacted in the back half of the series.

Fans held out hope to the last that they might see Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, or some other big Marvel character popping up at Wanda's door in the finale, as Evan Peters's "Pietro" had done earlier in the season. Today, though, the season ended and no major, reality-rewriting twist and no game-changing cameo.

As a result, "Luke Skywalker" trended on Twitter today as fans made the comparison. Let's check out some of what they had to say...!