WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over Multiple Vision Reveals
The latest episode of WandaVision was the biggest one yet, answering most of the questions fans have had throughout the series so far. This process included a handful of revelations regarding Vision (Paul Bettany), where each reveal happened to be bigger than the last. As such, WandaVision fans are either gushing over the Ultron-created android or heartbroken with some decisions made with the show.
Full spoilers up ahead for "Previously On...," so proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of WandaVision!
As it turns out, there are two Visions involved in WandaVision. There's the WandaWorld Vision that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) managed to craft using her Chaos Magic. Then there's the Vision in SWORD custody — the Vision that we've known all along; the one created in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Only now, SWORD's managed to convert Vision's corpse into a weapon, resulting in the White Vision version of the character from John Byrne's Vision Quest.
Needless to say, fans are freaking out over the character's big episode, so keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.
Crying Again, BRB
#wandavision spoilers— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 26, 2021
vision’s ONLY wish was to grow old with wanda, so she created a reality where time was meaningless and they could spend, what would be, decades together pic.twitter.com/QLZuxbU7hC
The Ultimate Printing
my dude vision lookin like he was fresh off the 3D printer #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/QmHMeE075p— alli ⚡ (@alli_rayne) February 26, 2021
Goals
// #WandaVision SPOILERS— francisco | WandaVision (@senyorscratchi) February 26, 2021
find someone who looks at you the way wanda looks at vision pic.twitter.com/GYlAGKYLF6
Best Lines
//#WandaVision spoilers!!— fay || 🧸 wandavision spoilers! (@widowwd) February 26, 2021
the way vision has the best lines im crying. pic.twitter.com/fJioW1iLgg
Also, Spider-Man Meme
Vision running into Vision in the #WandaVision finale pic.twitter.com/uSCRZC1FUM— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) February 26, 2021
The Worst
#WANDAVISION SPOILER!!!— viv ♡ || wv || tfatws (@winterwitchlove) February 26, 2021
i can‘t explain how much i hate you. telling everyone that wanda took the body but she never did. i hate you. hayward only used wanda to hide his plans on turning vision into a weapon. what is wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/4ZZQKCfw5H
Give Me a Moment Please
Vision: “So what is grief if not love persevering”
Me: pic.twitter.com/BFZofvawp3— kay (@miosunflower) February 26, 2021
Not OK
Dapper Fella
#WandaVision— malina (@RXGERHARRIS) February 26, 2021
okay but also aside from the actual sad emotional parts of this scene .. can we all agree that vision in a sweater pic.twitter.com/Pg4RzxV2k7
Rude
Really excited for the final battle #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/0k7BmqG3ed— ✨ Gabriel ✨ (@dorksofprey) February 26, 2021
The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, with the finale to come next week.