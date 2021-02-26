WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over Multiple Vision Reveals

The latest episode of WandaVision was the biggest one yet, answering most of the questions fans have had throughout the series so far. This process included a handful of revelations regarding Vision (Paul Bettany), where each reveal happened to be bigger than the last. As such, WandaVision fans are either gushing over the Ultron-created android or heartbroken with some decisions made with the show.

Full spoilers up ahead for "Previously On...," so proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of WandaVision!

As it turns out, there are two Visions involved in WandaVision. There's the WandaWorld Vision that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) managed to craft using her Chaos Magic. Then there's the Vision in SWORD custody — the Vision that we've known all along; the one created in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Only now, SWORD's managed to convert Vision's corpse into a weapon, resulting in the White Vision version of the character from John Byrne's Vision Quest.

