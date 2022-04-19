Magneto and Mystique Get Amazing Cosplay of Their Most Iconic Costumes

Over the years, the pages of Marvel Comics have made way for some truly breathtaking and distinct costumes, whether worn by heroes, villains, or somewhere in between. The members of Marvel’s X-Men have definitely made waves in that regard multiple times over, with many of its team members sporting multiple distinct costumes since their debut. Some new photos from cosplayers @graciethecosplaylass and @Bootlegstark play that up in some fun ways, with new cosplays that paid tribute to the iconic look of two of the X-Men’s most beloved antiheroes.

The photos, which were taken at the 2022 WonderCon convention, show them sporting epic Magneto and Mystique cosplays. Mystique’s costume embodies her iconic white suit with skull details, while the Magneto cosplay takes on the red-and-purple version of his ensemble, complete with black mesh over the face and white eyes.

Magneto and Mystique’s dynamic has gone into some unique territory over the years, both on the page and on the screen. Recently, that has included both of them serving as members of the Quiet Council on the mutant nation of Krakoa — which took some deadly and unexpected turns during the events of Inferno.

Of course, there’s also the question of the X-Men’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is expected to be closer to becoming a reality following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. While that has largely resulted in offhanded references and Easter eggs thus far in Phase 4, fans are eager to see the group and their various supporting characters introduced in some capacity.

“X-Men now belongs to Disney and it’s in their capable hands,” producer Lauren Shuler Donner told /Film in 2019. “That’s really up to Kevin Feige. He started out with me. I trust him. I think whatever he does, it won’t be right away. I think he’s already dealing with the plan that he set in motion for the other Marvel universe. But, I will not be involved most probably. I’ll be friend of the court.”

“You know how much I love the X-Men,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Screen Rant earlier this year. “I already said that’s where I started. I can’t tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally.”

