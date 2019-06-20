Longtime X-Men Producer Confirms She Won’t Be Involved With MCU Reboot

With the release of Dark Phoenix in theaters came the end of an era for the X-Men, as Marvel Studios looks to reboot the franchise now that Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox is complete. The long-running franchise helped kick off the current era of Marvel superheroes with the release of X-Men in 2000, and every film and TV series has since been produced by Lauren Shuler Donner.

But after creative differences on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past, Donner’s focus has been on the TV side of things. Though her name is still attached to the recently released films, she’s maintained her distance from them. And it seems like that separation will continue in the future, as she’ll likely stay away from whatever Marvel Studios does with the characters.

“X-Men now belongs to Disney and it’s in their capable hands,” Donner said to /Film. “That’s really up to Kevin Feige. He started out with me. I trust him. I think whatever he does, it won’t be right away. I think he’s already dealing with the plan that he set in motion for the other Marvel universe. But, I will not be involved most probably. I’ll be friend of the court.”

Donner also revealed that she has not yet seen Dark Phoenix, despite it premiering in theaters earlier this month.

“I have to be honest with you, I have not seen it yet,” Donner said. “I’m sure I will be [happy with it], but I have not seen it.”

Dark Phoenix has been a resounding disappointment, flopping at the box office with just $55.7 million domestically in two weekends. And director Simon Kinberg has recognized the misfire, placing the blame squarely on his own shoulders.

“It clearly is a movie that didn’t connect with audiences that didn’t see it, it didn’t connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that’s on me,” Kinberg said in an interview on KCRW. “I loved making the movie, and I loved the people I made the movie with.”

Dark Phoenix is now in theaters.