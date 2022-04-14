Marvel Reveals X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Costume Designs

Last year’s Hellfire Gala was a massive success for the X-Men, which is why Marvel is revisiting the event of the year with X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. The 72-page one-shot will see not only the X-Men, but other heroes and villains from all corners of the Marvel Universe don high-fashion outfits. Artist Russell Dauterman has designed 11 of these costumes, and Marvel has granted fans the first look at these redesigns that feature fashionable suits for Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Black Widow, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, and more. These costumes will also appear on variant covers debuting in June.

“I’m so thrilled to do all this design work!” Dauterman told Marvel.com. “My general thought with the Gala designs is that they should be high fashion super hero costumes — looks that reflect the characters’ personalities, and could work on a runway or a battlefield.”

Dauterman’s design sheets for Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Scarlet Witch, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Gambit, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Havok, Iceman, Synch, and Magik are below. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 comes from the creative team of writer Gerry Duggan and artists Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka. The one-shot arrives in stores on June 29th.

Wolverine

“I went for a pop-punk vibe with Laura’s design — Rina Sawayama, Dua Lipa, Avril Lavigne, mixed with Frank Quitely’s very cool New X-Men aesthetic,” Dauterman reveals.

Scarlet Witch

“Wanda is one of my favorite characters, so I jumped at the chance to design her!” Dauterman recalls. “I leaned into magical iconography and referenced a few of Scarlet Witch’s past costumes — plus nods to her son Wiccan, and to her sister Polaris (from the MAGNETO: DARK SEDUCTION era).”

Doctor Doom

“Doom is pretty over-the-top generally, so I picked fashion elements to heighten that — going for a baroque, regal look,” Dauterman explains. “He’s got a heavy fur cloak with train, a Roman toga-inspired sash, and a more decorative mask.”

She-Hulk

“I designed a Chanel-inspired logo symbol for Jen — and tried to emphasize her muscles by contrasting them with delicate things: flowy fabric, thin heels, pearls,” Dauterman says.

Gambit

“I tried to strike a balance between sexy and sleazy — an even more rakish take on Gambit’s classic costume,” Dauterman explains.

Black Widow

“I did some variations of this as a dress, but I like it best as a catsuit — sleek and sexy, but also stealthy,” Dauterman recalls. “The face covering is a nod to Natasha’s look in her first appearance.”

Spider-Man

“This is meant to be a more dramatic, futuristic version of a Spider-Man costume,” Dauterman says. “The bodysuit recedes in darkness, so the glowing spider symbol and geometric accents pop.”

Marvel also teases that fans should check out Free Comic Book Day: X-Men/Avengers on May 7th to get a glimpse at what Spider-Man will be up to.

Havok

“This look merges Alex’s classic black-and-white costume with his 90s X-Factor look—I love that costume!” Dauterman shares. “The ridges on the sleeves and shoes are meant to reference the rings of Havok’s powers, and the X at the neck echoes a bowtie.”

Iceman

“Iceman’s jumpsuit and boots are ice, an extension of his body, instead of clothes on top,” Dauterman explains. “I wanted Bobby to have something slick and chic — inspired by Versace.”

Synch

“I wanted to give Synch a costume that referenced his powers, and felt modern. Plus, I think red is his color — and a nod to Generation X,” Dauterman reveals.

Magik

“A Darkchild pantsuit! I wanted to play with Illyana’s demon imagery — with a Mugler, Gaga, McQueen twist,” Dauterman says.