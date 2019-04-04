‘Major X’ #1 Selling for Double Cover Price on eBay

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld‘s return to the X-Men universe is proving to be a popular one. The first issue of his Major X series actually sold out ahead of its debut, prompting a second printing with new cover. The book hit comic book store shelves today, but for those looking to get a first-printing copy, they’re hitting eBay today as well — for double the cover price.

Over on eBay, there are a number of listings for the first printing of Major X #1 all at around $10 — twice the cover price of $4.99. There are a few listings that are a little higher. Specifically, the 1:25 Portacio retailer incentive variant is ranging between $32 and $100 with those listings set up as actual auctions as opposed to the “buy it now” option available for most of the first printing issues.

Major X is poised to be one of the more interesting characters to debut in a while, one who comes with an interesting origin and reason for being in the Marvel Universe.

“He hails from another existence, which is called the ‘X-istence’ — a mutant Shangri-La, a safe haven that has been a realm where mutantkind has lived in peace and harmony,” Liefeld teased to EW of the new character in a recent interview. “There are some familiar faces that he has forged this other society with. But then a terrible event happens within the X-istence that causes Major X to cross over and land in the Marvel Universe that we know.”

The character Major X is one that Liefeld actually thought of back in 1992 but decided to hold onto for a later date. Now, it seems, the time is right.

“This was a storyline that was on my list of things to do in 1992 before the landscape changed,” said Liefeld. “It’s either late ’91, early ’92, it was in New York and they were having an X-Men … they’d brought everybody in to plot the future of the X-Men. Major X was in my notebook, I just didn’t speak up at the time because there were other voices that were really, I think, dying to be heard. And I think guys like myself and Jim Lee at the time were quiet because we were flat out, we were tired, man. We were tired. We had been going at Mach speed with the X office for about three years at that point. And I think we just were looking for maybe some new challenge at the time, but you always want to go back and revisit old threads, especially ones that haven’t been … I feel like this is new territory. That’s the exciting part. The other thing is the instincts. Just like the instincts to bring Cable and Deadpool and Domino. It just felt like the right time and the right place, and you know, all you got is your instincts when you’re making art. And I’m gambling that this is the right time and the right place for Major X to make his play.”

Major X #1 is on sale now.

