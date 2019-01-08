Mark Ruffalo Calls ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans Out For “Language”, While Offering His Help

Captain America actor Chris Evans is having a hard time with technology at the moment, but as Mark Ruffalo points out, that’s no reason to resort to filthy language.

This all started when Evans took to social media to remember the good old days when technology just worked and didn’t require so much know how to get it up and running. He said Dear All Technology, Remember the 90’s when you just WORKED??? I don’t need a ‘smart’ feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You’re a major pain in all of our asses. You’re not worth it. Signed, Everyone.”

Well, his Avengers teammates Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are more than open to help, but as Ruffalo points out, the langue really crossed a line for him.

“Call or DM us whenever you need assistance, @ChrisEvans. Also language,” Ruffalo said.

That language line references a fan favorite line from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Early on in the film Iron Man runs into a shield head first and yells s***, which Cap is not a fan of since he then says “language!” Stark doesn’t let him live it down either, saying “are we just going to ignore the fact that Cap just said language,” and from that point on it becomes a running gag throughout.

We’re not sure if Cap will take the Science Bros. up on their offer for help, but we’ll keep you posted.

The three will be reuniting on screen in Avengers: Endgame, and this time they will need to all come together (and that includes you Hulk) to set the universe right and defeat Thanos. Luckily, they’ll have some reinforcements to make it happen.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.