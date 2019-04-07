Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Have a Desperate Request for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans

Avengers: Endgame is less than three weeks away from finally hitting theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have one last chance to donate for the opportunity to attend the movie’s premiere with some its stars. Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) are currently running Omaze campaigns in support of Stella Adler Academy (Ruffalo’s alma mater) and Christopher’s Haven (a charity supported by Evans that helps children with cancer). The two actors shared one final push for the contest today, and it looks like they’re both wildly excited to make some money for their respective causes.

.@ChrisEvans and I have a desperate request: Will you join us at the #AvengersEndgame premiere? It’s your FINAL CHANCE to be my plus-one and see me totally not cry on the red carpet. Support the @StellaAdler Academy and enter: https://t.co/opkbT6xwLs pic.twitter.com/mJTx0ZGUXd — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 7, 2019

“I’m Mark Ruffalo,” Evans joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And I’m Chris Evans,” Ruffalo added. “Oh, I wish.”

“This is the end of our Omaze campaign,” Ruffalo explained.

“This is it,” Evans teased.

“They’re selling these tickets for $15,000 online, on eBay, right now,” Ruffalo shared. “And you can come with us without having to spend $15,000.”

“It’s gonna be a good night!,” Evans added. “You can meet the cast.”

“All of us!,” Ruffalo assured.

“Do it, don’t be an idiot,” Evans concluded.

“We love you. Thank you,” Ruffalo finished.

You can donate for a chance to attend the premiere with Ruffalo here.

You can donate for a chance to attend the premiere with Evans here.

Winning Ruffalo’s contest will earn you time on the red carpet at the “exclusive premiere” of Avengers: Endgame. In addition to seeing the movie, you’ll also have a “smashing good time at the private after-party,” get a replica of Thor’s hammer signed by the cast, and be flown to “a top-secret location” and put up in a 4-star hotel. Evans’ contest is about the same, except you’ll get a replica of Captain America’s shield, signed by Chris.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!