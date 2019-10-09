Mark Ruffalo Claps Back at Ellen DeGeneres Over George W. Bush “Kindness” Comments

Earlier this week, television host Ellen DeGeneres was spotted being chummy with former president, George W. Bush, at a football game. The comedian caught a lot of flak for the friendship, so she went on her show and explained, “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.” While some celebrities have backed DeGeneres’ statement (Reese Witherspoon, Gwen Stefani, and Kristen Bell to name a few), others believe Bush is not deserving of such kindness. One outspoken person in this debate is Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo’s tweet has caught the Internet’s attention, making him a current top trend on Twitter.

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019

“For decades, Ellen DeGeneres has been the sunny representative for a brighter world we might all live in if we were kinder to one another. But that imagined utopia seems increasingly out of touch with reality,” Vanity Fair tweeted.

“Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness,” Ruffalo replied.

Here are some tweets from fans in support of Ruffalo’s response:

it’s official the only brain cell in hollywood is in mark ruffalo’s possession https://t.co/DTtniO9SsR — fernanda (@pinoemorgan) October 9, 2019

He’s championed indigenous people and their causes for many years, so he already had my support, but Mark Ruffalo is a real one https://t.co/ehvzk8Cg3V — 🦅🥞frybread power🥞🦅 (@RandiFoorDalton) October 9, 2019

Hulk out, Mark Ruffalo. Hulk out. I’m just glad someone with power and influence is reminding the younger generation about the disastrous legacy of the Bush years. https://t.co/eld3qmfP7c — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 9, 2019

Can you believe Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are the only marvel men with any political sense https://t.co/RLK6MFwOTu — satan 🎃 (@MARVELOLOGY) October 9, 2019

Currently, there’s no word if Ruffalo will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Four, but fans are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the actor will be returning to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…?. He’s also starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters.

Dark Waters hits theaters on November 22nd, and Marvel’s What If…? is coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021.