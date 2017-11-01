Mark Ruffalo Gives Detailed Explanation Of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Livestreaming Incident

Thor: Ragnarok is getting some mighty good reviews, but the promotional tour didn’t go as smoothly for Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo accidentally live streamed the first 10 minutes of Ragnarok at a cast screening, and he recently detailed how it happened in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In my defense, they asked me to do an Instagram live post, and so I said I would do that, but I’d never done an Instagram Live so I didn’t know how it worked,” Ruffalo said. Colbert offered a reason Ruffalo seemed to agree with, saying its because he’s a “Grandpa”.

“It was a grandpa move,” Ruffalo said. “I went to bed a leading man and somehow I woke up a grandpa. So I went backstage and I was doing the Instagram Live and it was fun and games and everyone loved it and I was doing the audience and then they said ‘return to your seat, we’re going to start the movie’. So I push the button, what you think is going to stop it, but then there’s another button to stop it. The first button just tells you to push the second button to stop it.”

When Colbert asked why Instagram didn’t just make the first button stop it, Ruffalo wholeheartedly agreed, saying “That’s what I said!”

“So I ended up shoving it in my pocket and sitting down and watching the movie,” Ruffalo continued. “Well, it was live. It’s broadcasting the movie essentially free to millions and millions of hopefully paying viewers, and my phone was blowing up. People were texting me and I must have gotten 50 texts in 10 minutes.”

It turns out Ruffalo’s quest to be polite in the theater kept him from learning what was going on.

Colbert figured they were probably texting Ruffalo “stop this you idiot”, and Ruffalo agreed. “Yes, of course, that’s what they were saying, but I didn’t want to be rude and take out my phone and look at the texts. You’re an A-hole if you do that.”

Ruffalo would learn soon enough though. “I’m sitting there enjoying the movie with my family and a woman came up and poked me on the shoulder and I said ‘yeah what-what,’ and she said ‘your phone is on, you’re Instagramming live this whole show! You’ve been Instagramming live for 10 minutes! Turn it off!’”

Ruffalo was beyond mortified, especially when he saw the texts from everybody under the sun. “Turn off your phone, Marvel’s going to fire you!”

Luckily for everyone involved Marvel didn’t (and most likely won’t), but it might be a minute before Ruffalo attempts another Instagram Live.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

As for Thor: Ragnarok, fans can see it in theaters on November 3.