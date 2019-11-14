Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Speaks Out on Spider-Man Rejoining the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe nearly suffered a major setback earlier this year when Sony and Disney broke off their plans to continue featuring Spider-Man as part of the Avengers franchise. But the two companies managed to come together, thanks to some influence from actor Tom Holland and an outpouring of fan comments decrying the split. Now, we’ll actually get a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as one more crossover appearance in a future film. And now that the future has been secured for the next few years, Marvel Studios actors are speaking out about the new Spider-Man deal.

Now Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight in the red carpet for his new film Dark Waters and addressed Holland and Spider-Man’s new deal to stay in the MCU.

“I think it’s amazing. He’s a great guy, he’s a great actor, and yeah. I had a good feeling that they would work it out,” Ruffalo explained. “It’s good for them, and I was sad that that it would even… I just can’t even imagine, after what we’ve all done together, like, how you would separate them.”

There are a lot of questions surrounding the character’s future, but Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige will continue overseeing his journey in the shared universe.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man movie producer Amy Pascal also spoke out about the new deal, expressing excitement over the future.

“This is terrific,” Pascal said. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The third Spider-Man movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2021.