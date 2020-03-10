She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Rumored to Have Signed On For Hulk Role

Mark Ruffalo’s tenure with the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be set for its next steps with She-Hulk on Disney+. It’s not a huge surprise, seeing and Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, was always likely to be a part of his character’s female counterpart’s first live-action entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After playing coy with whether or not he would be a part of the She-Hulk series on Disney’s streaming service, it is now being rumored that Ruffalo has signed on for the series. This is expected to be Ruffalo’s first appearance as the character since Avengers: Endgame.

“He’s already formally set and signed to return to his iconic role in the She-Hulk show for Disney+,” The Illuminerdi claims. “Clearly, our next question was what the contract details were in regards to number of episodes, and if this negotiation was solely for the small screen. However, we weren’t able to get that defined quite yet.” Their report of the news promises it is “a lock,” citing previous accuracy with first revealing Christian Bale being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. Such news has since been confirmed by Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her own Disney+ show, fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. “Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

Do you want to see Mark Ruffalo portray the Hulk in She-Hulk? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.