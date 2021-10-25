Mark Ruffalo Is Missing Marvel Co-Star Chris Hemsworth On World Pasta Day

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo has a message for his buddy Chris Hemsworth on World Pasta Day, and Marvel fans are getting quite the laugh out of it! Ruffalo shared a sweet-sounding sentiment with Hemsworth over Twitter: “Missing these heart-to-heart conversations with @ChrisHemsworth. Maybe we can have another dinner together next #WorldPastaDay? #ThorRagnarok”. Well as the hashtag indicates, Ruffalo included a piece of media with his post: a scene from Thor: Ragnarok in which Thor (Hemsworth) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Ruffalo) sit down for said “heart-to-heart” discussion while Banner enjoys a bowl of pasta he found in the Grandmaster’s ship.

…Or, at least it’s what Banner thinks is pasta. At first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Missing these heart-to-heart conversations with @ChrisHemsworth. Maybe we can have another dinner together next #WorldPastaDay? #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/Qgq4WgA1mc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 25, 2021

This scene now feels all-too-familiar in the modern style of the MCU: having seasoned characters reflecting on the crazy and/or tragic happenings of their heroic careers, in a slightly demented comedic way. What’s wild is that we can look at scenes like this of Thor and Hulk in Ragnarok – or other scenes of Thor and Rocket in Avengers: Infinity War – and mark them as the first real quiet signs of Thor rolling into the deep depression of “Fat Thor” in Avengers: Endgame. And call that yet another character arc of the MCU saga. It’s gotten (too?) deep…

If nothing else, Thor: Ragnarok cemented Hemsworth and Ruffalo as a fan-favorite comedic duo – and as you can see, that relationship continues to entertain fans even off screen. But while Twitter “@” mentions are fun and all, the question a lot of Marvel fans have on their minds is when we’ll actually get to see Hulk and Thor share the screen again. After all, the odd-pair have been making fans howl with laughter (and cheer with adrenalized glee) ever since they first collided in the first Avengers movie.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be getting his own fourth solo movie (most of any solo MCU franchise) when Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters next July. The Ragnarok sequel is brining back director Taika Waititi – but also bringing back original Thor star Natalie Portman, who will actually wield the hammer of The Might Thor. Equally epic will be the villain played by Christian Bale, Gorr the God Butcher.

Ruffalo’s Hulk isn’t striking out solo, but he will be a guiding presence in actress Tatiana Maslany’s big MCU debut in the She-Hulk series. That show is expected on Disney+ in 2022 and will serve as the defacto extension of Marvel’s stalled solo Hulk franchise, which has moved ahead since The Incredible Hulk back in 2008.