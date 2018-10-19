Mark Ruffalo Memes His Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd

Marvel fans kind of have their eye on Mark Ruffalo at the moment, and it looks like he might be using that for a good cause.

The actor, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared a meme to motivate people to get out and vote in the midterm election. The meme, which you can check out below, had a bit of a Marvel flair, as it was based on an iconic San Diego Comic-Con appearance with Ruffalo and Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd.

We must get as many people to the polls as possible 🗳: //t.co/mllhL8ppQQ (Sorry to meme you, Paul. Unless you aren’t planning on voting. Then DM me, thanks) pic.twitter.com/24rxvT4Gom — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 18, 2018

The “Is that Paul Rudd?” moment occurred during an SDCC press line a few years back, when Ruffalo expressed a delightful amount of confusion about seeing his fellow MCU star. While fans might not necessarily associate that moment with registering to vote, it’s safe to say that Ruffalo’s political-themed memes work.

Fans can see Ruffalo and Rudd actually share the screen in next year’s Avengers 4, which will see the MCU’s remaining heroes taking the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). While Ruffalo might be in a bit of trouble with regards to details about the film, he’s hinted that fans should keep their expectations high.

“It’s so well crafted.” Ruffalo said in an interview last year. “[Writers Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely smashed the script. And it has it all: it’s funny, moving… it’s epic. It’s a Russo brothers classic, like, balls to the wall, you know? It’s gonna be amazing. They’re so talented, and they’re great guys too.”

“It’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd told ComicBook.com of being in Avengers 4. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.