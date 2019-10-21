Mark Ruffalo Delivers Perfect Response to Marvel Critic Francis Ford Coppola

In case you missed it, Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t like Marvel movies. After the acclaimed filmmaker’s controversial comments fell flat with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has come to the rescue. In a now-deleted tweeted, the Avengers alum disagreed with Coppola’s comments by pointing out the generational gap between Coppola and the fans currently enjoying Marvel movies. “Back in the day, people thought rock ‘n’ roll and hip-hop weren’t music and despicable too,” the actor tweeted in response to an article discussing the comments.

In an interview over the weekend, Coppola called Marvel films “despicable,” doubling-down on the comments friend and fellow revered filmmaker Martin Scorsese made the week prior. “When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration,” Coppola recently told journalists in Lyon, France (via Yahoo News). “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Scorsese had initially started the conversation earlier this month by saying he did consider Marvel movies real pieces of cinema. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Ruffalo can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

