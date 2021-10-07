Mark Ruffalo Shares “Marvel-ously Creative” Fan Video

Mark Ruffalo has been playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since The Avengers was released in 2012, and his role in the franchise is far from over. He recently voiced his character in multiple episodes of the new animated series What If…?, and he’ll soon be returning to his live-action role in the upcoming She-Hulk series. Throughout his nine years in the MCU, Ruffalo has been very supportive of the fans on social media. In fact, his latest post is an awesome video made by short-form content creator Rudy Willingham.

“Marvel-ously creative work from @rudy_willingham! 💪,” Ruffalo wrote. The video features Willingham taking photos of Marvel characters and putting them around the house in surprisingly fitting places. Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, commented on the post. “HAHAHA!!!!,” he wrote. You can check out the video below:

Ruffalo recently made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had some fans confused. In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce transforms into Professor Hulk, a combo of himself and the Hulk. He remains that way for the entire film with the exception of the moment the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) projects Bruce’s astral form from Hulk’s body when he goes to 2012 to retrieve the Time Stone. However, when he’s seen at the end of Shang-Chi, he’s Bruce again. His arm is still in a sling from when he used the Infinity Stones to snap everyone back, but there’s no explanation for his appearance.

Whatever the reason for Bruce’s new, old appearance, it’s likely we’ll get an explanation in She-Hulk. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. She-Hulk is expected to premiere in 2022.