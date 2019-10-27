Viral Store Sign Suggests Martin Scorsese Recommends Marvel Movies

Weeks after Martin Scorsese made his initial controversial comments about all things Marvel, the Oscar-winning filmmaker is still dominating the news cycle. Scorsese has become a walking meme at the disposable of Marvel fans everywhere. First, it was those red Martin Scorsese shirts styled in the format of the Marvel Studios logo and now, the director has his very own “recommendations” corner at a big box store. The irony there? All of the recommendations are superhero films, particularly those released by Marvel. A picture of the aforementioned arrangement has since gone viral in a Reddit post, which can be seen below.

The director’s first comments were revealed in an issue of Empire, where he said those massive blockbuster films made by Marvel weren’t part of cinema. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Shortly afterward, Scorsese doubled down on those comments. “The value of a film that’s like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that’s a different experience,” he said. “As I was saying earlier, it’s not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it. And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films.”

More recently, Scorsese has had a chance to scale back on the comments, suggested Marvel movies were simply a different artform.

“The tentpole films, the big comic book films, they’re theme park movies — as well done as many of them are, at all levels. It’s a different cinema form or a new art form entirely. We’re hoping there are theaters that show the films that are not that. And that if they’re not going to show it that filmmakers still have an opportunity with streaming…”

