Absolute Carnage Series Suffers Delay

Absolute Carnage has been roaring along, and many corners of the Marvel Universe have had to deal with the symbiote’s reign of terror. Unfortunately, that release schedule will be seeing some slight tweaks around the release of Absolute Carnage #4. Newsarama is reporting that the title has been rescheduled for October 16th, a week after the advertised release date. Needless to say that this will have some ripple effects for the rest of the event.

Marvel has packed this crossover with a lot of other books and plot threads that will continue on far after Absolute Carnage concludes. Just a little while ago, we saw Miles Morales get tangled up in Cletus Kasady’s plot. Ghost Riders, Avengers, and former symbiotes are all along for the ride this fall. Now, Marvel might have to shuffle the deck a bit to prevent any details too strange from making it out during that preceding week.

Donny Cates has promised that Absolute Carnage is going to have a huge effect on the Marvel Comics universe from the word go. Marvel has been getting fans hyped for with numerous trailers and interviews about the much-anticipated series. Artist Ryan Stegman has been unleashed over the course of this event, as he twists figures and channels kinetic action on almost every page. Things are only going to get crazier as things progress and the writer is pumped for fans to see where this is headed.

“We’ve given a serial murderer a nuclear bomb, essentially, and Cletus is gonna try and kill every single character that has ever worn a symbiote,” Cates said.

“As a comic fan, this book has everything I’d ever want,” Stegman added. “The things I’ve drawn in this series are unlike anything I’ve gotten to draw before. I can’t wait for people to experience it!”

Marvel Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski confirms the statements about Absolute Carnage reaching every level of the Marvel Universe. “It touches on almost every character in the Marvel Universe. No character is going to be left untouched by Absolute Carnage,” Cebulski commented.

You can check out the official description for Absolute Carnage below.

“In the biggest Venom storyline yet, the Lethal Protector’s sinister spawn Carnage is on a mission to recover the codexes left behind inside every character that has ever bonded with a symbiote, so that he can summon the symbiote god Knull. Venom will have to team with friends and foes alike in order to prevent Carnage from succeeding in his deadly plot – all brought to you by the dynamite duo of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman!

He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering triple-sized story…and he wants to paint the town red!”

Absolute Carnage #1-3 are in comic stores now. Are you excited to see where this event goes? Let us know in the comments.