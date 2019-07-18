Marvel and Adidas’ Symbiote Spider-Man Shoes for Donovan Mitchell Sell Out in Minutes

When Marvel and Adidas announced their partnership for Donovan Mitchell’s first signature shoe release, the plethora of colorways tied to Spider-Man’s classic costumes turned a lot of heads. But few were as popular as the Symbiote shoes, black and white like the iconic design from the comics but with an added splash of pink.

So it’s no surprise that those shoes sold out minutes after being made available for order online, with sites like Eastbay and Foot Locker and even Adidas already out of stock. If you’re looking to cop a pair, you’ll have to look toward the resale market.

Adidas says the shoes will be available at other retailers, but they’ve only been released physically in select markets, it seems. They are also unavailable as of now on other shoe retailers like Champs Sports or Finish Line, though that could change in the near future. All in all, this makes the Symbiote sneaker drop a highly coveted item that could go for a lot on the resale market.

Mitchell, who just finished his second season after being drafted by the Utah Jazz, has catapulted into superstardom and put the team back in national conversations. After the Jazz lost Gordon Hayward to free agency in 2017, fans and media assumed that the team would go into a rebuild mode, drafting Mitchell midway through the first round.

But Mitchell became the team’s number one scoring option and electrified the fan base, with his affable personality earning national and, now, worldwide appeal.

Nicknamed “Spida” after his love of the Marvel superhero, Mitchell signed with Adidas and was quickly given his own shoe tied to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He even filmed a commercial with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland to promote both releases, and walked the red carpet at the premiere.

Given the popularity of both Venom and the Symbiote costume, it’s no wonder that the shoes sold out so quickly. Hopefully Adidas bolsters their production run and gives other fans an opportunity to get a pair, or else they’re doomed to pay a higher price on the resale market.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.

Mitchell’s next shoe drop, based on Spider-Man’s stealth suit from the Big Time era, will be released on August 1st.