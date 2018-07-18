‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Casting Breakdowns Surface Online

Agents of SHIELD won’t return to television until next summer, but when the Marvel series does return for its sixth season it looks like some new characters will be coming as well.

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, five new characters will make their debut next season though a couple of them appear to be set for limited appearances. You can check out the reported character breakdowns for all five characters below.

“The first is a character referred to as JACO. A male in his 30s, with an open ethnicity, and a height of 6’4″ or taller, JACO is described as a silent mercenary who has both brains and brawn, who sounds hyper-intelligent when he speaks. Sounds like a combination of Ward and Fitz if you ask us.

Next up is PAX, a younger male in his 20s, who is a dangerous mercenary like JACO but has a humorous streak to him. Think everyone’s favorite Lance Hunter. Since his departure, his brand of humor has been sorely missing from the team dynamic. PAX could be his replacement.

BUTTERFLY is the third addition, a female in her 20s, described as unpredictable, aloof, spacey, but nonetheless lethal. Like JACO and PAX, BUTTERFLY is slated to be a recurring guest star throughout the season. The unpredictability trait reminds us of last season’s Ruby (Dove Cameron); calculating, erratic, and distant.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has never had a shortage of flawed geniuses, be it heroes like Leopold Fitz or baddies like Calvin Zabo, Season 6 will have its own flawed genius with PROFESSOR L, a brilliant teacher in his 60s who has a positive outlook on humanity but at the same time is disgruntled, bitter, and a mess of a person outside. PROFESSOR L will be a recurring guest star as well.

Lastly, we have an AGENT DAMON, a new SHIELD soldier who is described as being handsome, likable, cool, and funny, but unlike the rest of the characters in this breakdown, and like most SHIELD agents that appear on the show, AGENT DAMON is only slated to appear for one episode.“

What these new characters will bring to the overall story of Agents of SHIELD remains to be seen. The series ended at a real turning point for the team in season five. While the team was able to defeat Graviton and prevent the Earth from becoming the dystopian nightmare they saw first-hand during their trip into the future during the first part of the season, it came at a high price — the life of Leo Fitz. The season finale also saw Coulson retire to Tahiti to live out the last days of his life with Agent May while the rest of the team headed to space to search for the version of Fitz trapped in suspended animation where he had been intended for revival in the now-averted future.

With next summer quite a way out, hopefully fans will find out more about these new characters soon. Production on the sixth and potentially final season starts this week.

What do you think of these Agents of SHIELD character descriptions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.