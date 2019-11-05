Marvel Releases the Amazing Spider-Man 2099 Trailer

Marvel has released a trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2099. The new event arc ties the canonized continuity of The Amazing Spider-Man book to the 2099 future that Marvel first launched in the 1990s, and is set to make a big return this December when Marvel relaunches the 2099 line as a series of one-shots. As you can see in the trailer above, Marvel creators like writer Nick Spencer and executive editor Nick Lowe are very psyched to see Peter Parker teamed with Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara – which is something that Spider-Man fans are going to be equally hyped for.

But before we get back into the full-fledged 2099 universe, read below for the finer details of what The Amazing Spider-Man 2099 is all about, via the Marvel press release below:

“The past and future collide! Can the Spider-Men of two times set things straight, or will there be only dark times ahead for the Marvel Universe? The first chapter in the epic Amazing Spider-Man event, “2099,” hits stands tomorrow – get the lowdown on the story in this launch trailer featuring Executive Editor Nick Lowe and writer Nick Spencer! [Watch the Trailer Above!]



Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, travels back to our time to enlist Peter Parker’s aid in preventing the collapse of the time stream. But with Spider-Man’s past making his present tense and Doctor Doom seeking to make the future perfect, does Spidey stand a chance? Plus – see a slew of new and returning heroes and villains in a series of 2099 one-shots!



“We wanted to capture the spirit of the original 2099, but while doing a completely new version and a completely new take,” says Spencer.



“This isn’t an alternate timeline! This isn’t a What If…! This is the future of the Marvel Universe!” exclaims Lowe.



Amazing Spider-Man #33 is on sale tomorrow in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com!“

If you were a Marvel Comics fan in the ’90s then (as stated) this is a pretty exciting event that Marvel has put together. Of the many, many, many, many bad ideas that both Marvel and DC put forth on their respective roads to define the 21st Century before it arrived, Marvel’s 2099 line was actually one of the better ones. Spider-Man, Doom, Punisher – each of those books took established Marvel mythos and characters and gave them future makeovers that were not only visual spectacles, but also carried some story devices and themes that were pretty mature for Marvel at the time (like a future owned and run by megacorporations, massive wealth gap between “haves” and “have nots,” etc.

Granted, that 2099 future doesn’t feel quite as imaginative now (hell, we’ll be likely to make it that far as a species…) but Marvel seems to understand that the characters and mythos are still active and potent – they just need a dusting off.

Amazing Spider-Man 2099 kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #33 tomorrow! The 2099 one-shots arrive in December.