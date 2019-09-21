Marvel and Star Wars Avatars Unveiled for Disney+ Users

As they have long done with their Disney Anywhere/Movies Anywhere platforms, the Walt Disney Company will give fans an option of several user avatars inspired by Disney-owned characters and properties when they launch their Disney+ streaming service in November. As with basically every other element of the service, an early preview in the Netherlands has given users around the world an early look at what those avatars will be. What’s interesting is that — at least so far — the characters are photorealistic (as compared to the Movies Anywhere and Regal Cinema app avatars, which are kind of abstract), and of the Marvel and Star Wars avatars, it is very rare that you can see the face of a recognizable actor.

You do see The Hulk and Groot, for instance, but those characters are obviously heavily CG-influenced. Other Marvel avatars are Spider-Man (ouch!), Thanos, and Iron Man, with both of the heroes mentioned having full-face masks. Also featured are Black Panther, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, with the latter two again being fully masked-up. The Star Wars characters are pretty similar, with BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Yoda, a First Order Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca represented alongside fully-masked Mandalorian, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Several characters and droids from Star Wars: The Clone Wars also appear.

You can see all of these, and a bunch more from other Disney properties old and new, in the video above.

The model is expected to be a big hit with consumers, and a recent study suggested that Disney will be a major player in the streaming wars right out of the gate, and might have as many as 82 million subscribers in five years.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis with Kathryn Hahn signed on to play the “nosey neighbor.”

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Thor’s brother after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher, Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter, and many other big names within MCU are returning to voice their characters.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23 Expo. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one: Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Do you plan to get Disney+? Tell us in the comments!