Marvel Announces New America Chavez Limited Series (Exclusive)

Marvel has introduced several amazing characters over the years, and one of the more recent examples is America Chavez. The character quickly became a fan favorite, and now we can exclusively reveal that she’s getting a brand new limited series titled America Chavez: Made In The USA. The new series will be written by Kalinda Vazquez, who has written and produced for shows like Marvel’s Runaways and ABC’s Once Upon a Time. As for the visuals, they will be handled by Carlos Gomez, and to help tide you over we can also reveal the gorgeous Sara Pichelli cover for issue #1, which you can check out for yourself in the image below.

The new limited series will put a spotlight on America’s origins and powers, and there will be significant ripple effects for the character and the world around her as a result. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about America Chavez, this series is right up your alley, and Vazquez couldn’t be more thrilled to be at the helm for such an important character.

“From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan,” Vazquez said. “It’s such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn’t be more excited to have been invited onto this project. Working with Sana Amanat, Annalise Bissa and the rest of the editorial team at Marvel has been so fantastic and I can’t wait for the world to see the incredible artwork that Carlos Gomez has created for this book! In this series, America is going to be tested as she’s never been tested before, and the challenges that she’ll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her…”

You can check out the official description for the issue below.

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 (OF 5)

Written by KALINDA VAZQUEZ

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

“America Chavez is incredible — her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she’s been running from.”

America Chavez: Made In The USA #1 hits comic stores this June!

Are you excited for America’s new series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!