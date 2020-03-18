Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/18/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Outlawed #1, Wicked Things #1, and Batman #91. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AQUAMAN #58 Aquaman’s world has rarely been more complicated, but seeing Arthur navigate those complications has also rarely been this entertaining. Little baby Andy has brought out the best in Aquaman’s supporting cast, many of which were introduced by Kelly Sue DeConnick earlier in the series. This quirky and lighthearted crew make Aquaman feel unlike any other DC series out there, while the political maneuverings in Atlantis and the relationship between Arthur and Mera help ground the fantastastical into quite the potent combination, all the while building an intriguing subplot with Orm. Miguel Mendonca, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Clayton Cowles shine brightest when Mera, Aquaman, or Orm are in the mix, and it was awesome to see them take on the classic costume once more. Aquaman is more than a book about one hero, and those who give it a chance will find a wonderful oddball family of characters that have come together in the sweetest way. That's why I can’t get enough. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN #91 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman #91 centers around three narratives. The first is the Joker telling his version of the Designer's origin and current plan. The second sees Batman seeking to stop Deathstroke and confront the Designer. The third takes us back to Catwoman. All three narratives have their function and are necessary—the Joker's story in particular is a standout as it offers a glimpse at what the real purpose of the Designer may be—but they don't completely work as presented. There's also the challenge to distinguish the Joker's "voice" from that of other characters, which takes away from the chilling "joke" he tells. The real star of the issue is both the art and sense of subtle vulnerability that Tynion gives Batman—an unexpected treat in a fairly average issue. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 DCEASED: UNKILLABLES #2 Tom Taylor proves once again that he is one of the best comic writers working today when it comes to balancing light-hearted humor with heart-wrenching sadness and horror. There’s not much action or violence in DCeased: Unkillables #2 (well, compared to everything else we’ve seen from this story), and the down time that takes up most of the issue leads to some wonderful character interactions between unlikely pairings. But eventually the book has to remind you that this is a horror story, and once it does it delivers in spades. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5 HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #5 The overall story of this series left intrigue at the door a while ago, but this issue is fairly enjoyable nonetheless. This is, without a doubt, the best action of the whole project to-date, even if the art is fairly inconsistent. If you want fast and fun comics, He-Man is right up your alley. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #43 Even the return of Doug Mahnke on pencils couldn't save this storyline from ending with a whimper. Venditti's first arc attempted to raise the stakes to a world ending degree but the claustrophobic feel never hit this idea home. The final issue is filled with heroes literally finishing one another's sentences in a cringe worthy rally to save the world and boy oh boy does it just not work. Sigh, a missed opportunity to be sure. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5 THE LOW, LOW WOODS #4 The Low, Low Woods seems to alternate whether it's the paranormal suspense or the relationship between El and Vee that takes the spotlight and dominates the issue. #4 focuses on the latter with touching backstories and reunions between the two, and while the former isn't forgotten, the two main components of the story now seem more at odds with one another instead of working together. Their relationship and the encounters of deer people and skinless men and human sinkholes simply aren't meshing with one another to make a cohesive experience at this time. -- Tanner Dedmon

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) LUCIFER #18 The Wild Hunt is far from new to fiction. We've seen it countless times in comics, novels, and in the annals of mythology. Yet here we are with Lucifer and the tale itself feels as fresh as ever. Admittedly, Watters' ability to combine original characters with the gods and goddesses our ancestors dreamt up millennia ago has tones of Mignola, yet it's still its own thing. Despite being the protagonist in his own title, there's always the lingering question of whether we should support the titular character or not. That's something that creates an incredible sense of tension that continues to make this run a special read a year and a half later. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTWING #70 Just when you think the Ric Grayson days are behind you, the plot device pops back up and smacks you right in the face. More headaches, more identity crises, and the same debates results in one of the most predictable Nightwing issues in recent memory. Jurgens and company were on a promising stretch for a while there but Nightwing #70 is several hefty steps backs. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5 PLUNGE #2 The discovery of an unexpected corpse brings with it an expected horror-story reveal, as the crew brings the body back to their ship, only for more mayhem to ensue. Meanwhile, a massive beast is discovered in the wreckage of the ship that is meant to be investigated while another crew member discovers a bizarre cave in their quest for survivors. Much like the debut issue, this second chapter into the series continues to blend a number of polar, aquatic, and undead horror tropes into a compelling new narrative, though this installment was much wordier than its predecessor, which Joe Hill fans will likely appreciate while other riders might find it difficult to digest. This early in the story, we're left to wonder what direction the story will be going and, while the density of the dialogue could serve as a deterrent, each page works well as its own horror story, thanks to the writing and the art, despite it often feeling more like a prose novel than a graphic novel. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #9 You start to think about which specific laugh out loud moments of Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen you feel the need to address and writing a mini-review suddenly becomes a very daunting task. There’s self-deprecatory humor contained in credit sequences, the perfectly terrible everything of The Porcadillo, Arm-Fall-Off Boy’s family photo, Schulz-ian guillotines, and still so much more. This issue is non-stop and almost every single gag lands perfectly. Yet there’s still the perfect fashion in which events tie up here and begin to draw much of the series’ many disparate threads together. It’s the sort of twist that invests plenty of new meanings in a re-read of this issue alone. It’s another wonderful installment that manages to be a cerebral delight and still offer plenty of the plain silly. Now is the perfect time to start a mini-series reread while in quarantine. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #40 It can be rather tricky to work in a story of heaven and hell into a superhero series, but Adam Glass and Robbie Thompson have found a way to make it work in Teen Titans. The quest to save Djinn has allowed the team to explore their past baggage while also serving as a wonderful spotlight for Damian’s newfound leadership skills and brutal past. Artist Eduardo Pansica, colorist Marcelo Maiolo, and inker Julio Ferreira are a perfect team for this hell-focused mission, delivering vivid and hellish landscapes as well as stellar exchanges between characters that give Damian’s revelations their due weight. While their time in hell is noteworthy, it could’ve been trimmed a bit, as it felt like the momentum of the story stalled a bit during that section. Still, Teen Titans continues to mine new territory and defy expectations, and we’re quite eager to see where this book goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 YEAR OF THE VILLAIN: HELL ARISEN #4 All things considered, "Year of the Villain" sticks its landing—and it sticks it hard. Despite losing its way in the middle, Hell Arisen ends with a genre-bending thriller that is a real treat to take in. The concept of Lex Luthor becoming a massive, near-omnipotent cosmic threat is just so out there on paper, it doesn't sound like it'd work. Thanks to Tynion and company, it works and it works very well, at that. -- Adam Barnhardt

Marvel #1 2020 IRON AGE #1 Like the rest of the "Iron Man 2020" event thus far, this Iron Age one shot is a mixed bag. The first two stories, which focus on Machine Man and Alkhema, are a bit of a slog to get through, and don’t really add a whole lot to the overall event. The one thing that makes this worth buying is the Doctor Shapiro story, which follows the genius scientist cat on Homeward Bound-like adventure without his A.I. collar. The idea of a cat finding its way home in the Marvel universe is just as bizarre and adorable as it sounds, and redeems this issue a lot. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5 2020 MACHINE MAN #2 It’s at least a small blessing that artists Andy MacDonald on the main story and Mike Hawthorne on the back-up do a sensible job of delivering interesting looking work, because the narrative is nonsensical throughout. Even with a familiarity with Machine Man, Jacosta, and the like this issue brings a new level of ridiculousness. In terms of plot it’s clear what they’re going for but this story is all about big explosions and robot lasers and aluminum chainsaws. Perhaps if I was 9 with a belly full of cereal I’d be gripped by this, but as it stands now it lacks much appeal. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 2 out of 5 AERO #9 Aero #9 was a refreshing and needed moment for Lei Ling, one that patches up her challenges and issues from previous chapters. She's reconciled with her boyfriend—though it's always unclear how long that will last given how she has to try and balance her normal and superhero personas—and she's able to utilize a new power to figure things out from a more hands-off approach. She's in a constant struggle of balance, so any chapter where comes out on top with only a positive cliffhanger to foreshadow what's to come is a win. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AMAZING MARY JANE #6 The Amazing Mary Jane #6 finds Mary Jane caught off guard when the Cage McKnight, the pretentious director that Mysterio is impersonating to direct a movie about himself, shows up on a press tour talk show. Leah Williams and the art team of Carlos Gomez, Ze Carlos, & Annapaola Martello bring home the claustrophobic, cloying nature of much of this breed of celebrity entertainment. The back half of the issue is spent setting up the arc to come, which seems set to turn Mary Janes into a fish out of water as she's forced into witness protection in small Montana. It's a fun opening chapter for this new story that's easy to jump into if you missed the first few issues of the series. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 ATLANTIS ATTACKS #3 Writer Greg Pak and his art team of Ario Anindito and Robert Gill has a special crossover on their hands here. Pak does a fantastic job of juggling dozens of characters in this arc, but also giving us some excellent character beats. While Namor has been the stand out in previous issues, this issue gives Amadeus Cho his time to shine. With great character work and a blinding amount of twists and turns, Atlantis Attack remains one of the surprise hits of 2020 so far! -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #20 Ta-Nehisi Coates has started off the brand new arc with a bang, and this is the sort of start that I've been looking for from the series. As Captain America reunites with several of his stronger supporting cast, a group is formed to attempt to bring down Selene the Black Queen in "Pleasantville 2.0." Coates is able to rely on his strengths to an amazing degree here, showing the strength of Steve Rogers' character in kind. "All Die Young" has one of the best issues of Coates run to date, and I can't wait to see what else this story has in store. A perfect Captain America story for this day and age. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #16 "The Last Avenger’s" big conclusion is finally here, and Cap’s latest adventure ends with a marvelous bang. This is at its heart a Carol story, don’t get me wrong, but Kelly Thompson’s Avengers are an utter delight, and it’s simply magic anytime Carol interacts with Tony Stark or Thor (see “why is there puke everywhere” for easy proof). Artist Lee Garbett and Tamra Bonvillain hold up their end of the bargain as well, with some poster-worthy shots of Carol and one absolutely bonkers sequence that you would never have expected but ultimately are the better for. Fans of Carol and her beloved crew of friends will love this thrilling conclusion, which sends The Last Avenger out in style. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #14 Conan’s time in The Crucible continues in this issue, and it quickly dives into some wildly-unexpected territory. The issue provides more context about the other fighters that are joining Conan in this fight, while also adding a major mystery or two in the process. It’s unclear exactly where things are going to go next for this warrior, but the ride Jim Zub, Roge Antonio, and company are crafting seems worth the ride. -- Jenna Anderson

Marvel #2 DEADPOOL #4 We finally get the big throw down between Deadpool and Bootleg Kraven, and while it delivers some glorious moments to be sure, it doesn’t quite hit the highs established by previous issues. Kelly Thompson’s snappy banter is on point throughout though, with plenty of delightfully sarcastic repartee, and Chris Bachalo and David Curiel bring Wade to life like few others can. That said, despite several stunning portraits of Wade, it’s easy to get a bit confused due to the amount of characters and details in each panel, many of which are rather small. That combination can make things murky, and as fr the battle itself, the monsters didn’t manage to really make much of a meaningful contribution by book’s end, making you wish some had been remove, allowing for more one on one between Wade and Kraven. There’s still quite a bit to love here, and when it’s clicking it clicks in a stellar way, but it just doesn’t hit the high bar that other issues in the series have hit. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #9 The final few pages of Excalibur #9 present the series’ gulf between ideas and execution. To describe the sequence of a threatened team member and one caretaker’s furious response would develop an incredible portrait. However, on the page the cause-and-effect sequence and severity of any action is difficult to discern. This is still the highlight of the issue and that’s a real problem. Most of the pages leadings to it are table setting—checking in with various characters and minor developments. They embed some of the most tedious text pages (which have been used to various degrees of efficacy throughout “Dawn of X”) between these bits making much of the issue a slog. There are genuinely good concepts present, but the writing or art often undermine them (and one another) on the page and only leave hope for improvement as a cause to continue reading. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #20 From start to finish, this Fantastic Four run has been, well, pretty fantastic. Every relationship is treated with equal importance here, and all are given a brilliant chance to shine. It's especially satisfying to see Mole Man in such a great role, one that feels threatening but also a ton of fun. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5 GHOST-SPIDER #8 The latest issue of Ghost-Spider follows Gwen through a tumultuous piece of her job. Being a superhero is never easy, but it can become even harder when laws and superpowered siblings return from Latveria with dangerous intentions. It will not take long before the heroine is pitted against the Storm siblings, and fans will be curious to see how this supernatural showdown will go down after this chapter's debut. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3 After a crackling pair of issues to open the new volume with a bang, Guardians of the Galaxy offers readers an opportunity to take a breath in an issue that reflects on both unexpected endings and surprising beginnings with a variety of artists effectively tackling a fractured issue. The first and final sequences of the issue are the stand outs and serve as bookends with very different energy. Nina Vakueva’s figures bring a human fragility rarely seen in the likes of these characters, and they bring a powerful emotional charge to a cleverly understated moment. The final sequence will excite anyone who read Al Ewing’s Rocket miniseries, capturing both the oddball humor and stylish flair that made the series so much fun with each issue. Guardians of the Galaxy tries a lot of minor experiments and they all succeed to some degree, providing plenty for fans of both capes and comics to enjoy. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL'S AVENGERS: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 Out of all of Marvel's Gamerverse comics so far, Marvel's Avengers: Captain America feels like the most true-to-character interpretations of a superhero so far. Captain America does exactly what you'd expect him to do at nearly every junction which could prove to be less interesting if that continued, but for an introduction to the character, it's the perfect way to tell his story. Captain America has already been set up to be an integral part of the Marvel's Avengers game, and his Gamerverse comic solidifies that importance perfectly. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVELS X #3 It’s poor timing that this comic about a dystopian America driven to the bring by a pandemic is coming out right now. It wouldn’t have read much better one year ago, but at least it wouldn’t be so painfully obvious how it falls short in addressing its subject matter and themes. Much of the dialogue in this issue feels as though it was drafted from 70s back issues and the soulful descriptions of why each superhero really matters feel shoehorned from page one. This journey with David—a dreadfully dull reader surrogate if there ever was one—has quickly drifted into huffing fumes of its own self-importance without bothering to connect the ideas embedded in superheroes with anything substantial. It’s harder to shrug off the hollowness when it can’t even inspire a laugh or quick thrill. Keep it. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MORBIUS #5 When it comes to creature feature comics, it's hard to beat Morbius #5. Loaded to the brim with all kinds of creepy crawlies, this issue does the perfect job of encapsulating the horror that is Michael Morbius. While it's entirely too predictable, this opening arc finale does a decent-enough job at wrapping things up while positioning itself well for an all-new story next month. There are some moments throughout that are a bit on-the-nose but we're talking about a comic with a monster vampire person, a human rat, and a hawk person—I think we can overlook the dialogue shortcomings for the monstery goodness. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 OUTLAWED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The event kicks off this week in the pages of Outlawed #1, a one-shot by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto. And while the book itself is never jaw-dropping, it does plant the seeds for some genuinely compelling arguments that future tie-ins, crossovers, and other related comics will hopefully tackle. The Outlawed event feels like it's going to be something special once events get rolling in April. While I can't say that Outlawed #1 is a must-read, instant-classic one-shot, it does feel like you should pick it up to mentally prepare for what's coming. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #31 The “Cannon Fodder” arc has been the best arc yet in this run of Runaways, and the final installment absolutely sticks the landing. There’s action, suspense, and one doozy of a cliffhanger, all of which tie up the Runaways’ time with Doc Justice in a compelling way. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company are consistently knocking it out of the park, and this issue absolutely deserves to be in the pantheon of great Runaways stories. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #1 Spider-Woman’s new series is finally here and it absolutely delivers. We’ve never seen a take on Spider-Woman quite like this, and we mean that in the best possible way. Writer Karla Pacheco brings Drew’s trademark banter to the series in spades but gives it all some welcome edge, like say when she uses a jerky kid as an impromptu projectile in the middle of a fight. Spider-Woman is also made to look like the true badass she is thanks to Pere Perez and Frank D’Armata, who find inventive ways to showcase her power set throughout the issue. It should also be said that the new costume looks pretty slick in their capable hands, though we also have to mention the second story explaining the new suit. The story itself is great, providing proper context for the new suit and a compelling hook along with it, but the cheesecake style art here is going to be too much for some, looking way out of proportion to the version earlier in the book. That aside, this is one hell of a debut, and Spider-Woman couldn’t be in better hands. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS #4 Luke, Lando, and Leia might have all had their own objectives when returning to Cloud City, but the Empire's schemes have a way of uniting heroes, as the trio comes together to help the citizens of the city and one of Lando's most trusted allies. This installment in the narrative is really everything a Star Wars fan could want from such a book, as it delivers action-packed excitement, deeper dives into the mythology seen in the live-action films, and teases of entirely unexplored corners of the galaxy far, far away. Luke's journey in this book becomes the strongest, thanks to new insight regarding the whereabouts of his lightsaber and what he got up to before he deemed himself a "Jedi Master" in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, making us even more excitement at what the book's creators have in store for us in the upcoming journey. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #9 Jane Foster's at a pivotal point in her Valkyrie career in this ninth issue, and it doesn't fail to impress and make the most of what it's been building up to. Her clash with Thor is an emotional and tense one, and it's coupled with some haunting imagery of powers beyond even the influence of the gods. It seamlessly conveys the magnitude of the situation the heroes find themselves in by balancing struggles between Earthly fights and godly quarrels and matters above everything else, and it's set up quite the cliffhanger to capitalize on in the next chapter. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #9 Joshua Cassara is not just an excellent artist for violent fare as he delivers some devilishly twisted body horror with a dose of mythological terror in X-Force #9. It’s a shift in antagonist that maintains all of the thematic and character-based throughlines of the series, acknowledging trauma in a world without much respite. Which isn’t to say there is no respite at all as the first sequence in this issue is an absolute blast—one that makes the cliffhanger all the more terrifying. Whether it’s the party, the terror, or the possibility of Black Tom Cassidy becoming one of the most engaging mutants at Marvel Comics, X-Force has proven once again that is the standout series from “Dawn of X.” -- Chase Magnett

Other Publishers #1 ALIENATED #2 While the concept of a shared consciousness is explored further in Alienated #2, it’s depiction in comics reads in a much more familiar manner than in #1. The core trio of characters have already solved a number of problems in implied time between this chapter and the one preceding it, and that primarily serves to focus more on the characters and the slowly emerging conflict that is coming from their unexpected bond and new access to power. It’s well scripted and one choice in particular stands out with eerie resonance, but these three never grow much beyond the easily accessed stereotypes offered in the first issue either—one Sam lampshades his teen archetype with little purpose beyond a hearty wave at readers' own self-awareness. There’s still an interesting story present in these pages, but many of the best features have been dialed back to the series’ detriment. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 ARCHIE #712 The “Archie and Katy Keene” arc continues in full force in this issue, as the two titular characters and their friends make their way to New York City. From there, things explode into a dreamy exploration of fashion, aspirations, and the power of a good burger. This arc has been a candy-colored, genuine delight, and it will be interesting to see how it wraps things up next issue. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 ARTEMIS & ASSASSIN #1 It can be difficult for the first issue of a new ongoing to find a balance between overloading a reader with too much information and not providing enough let readers know why they should care. AfterShock's Artemis and the Assassin #1 from Stephanie Phillips, Meghan Hetrick and Francesca Fantini veers too far in the latter direction. We get a vague sense of what is going on—time-traveling assassins are a thing, and the titular characters seem to be put at odds—but no sense of why it matters. Hetrick gives the lead story a soft visual style accented by Lauren Affe pastel-like colors, though sometimes takes expressiveness too far. Fantini's applies her own style in the second story, and it looks solid. There might be something to this new series, but that something doesn't show up in the first issue. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 ASCENDER #10 Ascender is a title that breaks your heart at nearly every turn while also somehow managing to find hope. It makes it an oddly fitting read considering the times, but #10 in particular is absolutely haunting, beautiful, and gut-wrenching. An unexpected conclusion to Eff and Andy's story is what really centers the issue and it's difficult and exquisite at the same time. In fact, the whole issue has an extraordinary Saga-like quality to it while still being its own sort of story. As this chapter of Ascender's story ends, it offers no answers and just the barest shard of hope, but the story is filled with both light and feeling in a way unlike anything else. It's good. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 BANG! #2 Bang! #2 is a very enjoyable comic book and that needs to be clearly stated before I arrive at a second point. Wilfredo Torres tells a Die Hard-style adventure with a dash of superpowers with propulsive action and plenty of bombast. It’s dotted with small hints of conspiracy and dry dialogue that brings Bruce Willis’ voice into your ears. However, it also feels like something of a disappointment after the frenetic ambition of Bang! #1. Besides a few winks at a larger narrative—most noticeably the inclusion of two more novel excerpts—this is a more focused character introduction that signals the next few issues will be more getting the band together. It’s a great introduction to Thomas Shaw, but still feels small as a follow up. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #7 Bitter Root #7 delves more into the backstory of Dr. Walter Sylvester, the villain of the first arc of the series, and the first tie to the strange new Jinoo that feeds on despair and grief instead of anger. The issue does a great job of balancing Sylvester's backstory with slowly moving the plot forward, as well as slowly expanding the world to show how other cultures have dealt with the Jinoo. It's a great bit of storytelling, one that builds the world without too much exposition or dumping tons of easily forgettable lore on the readers. Overall, this is still one of Image's best series. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 DOCTOR TOMORROW #2 After an intriguing first issue, Doctor Tomorrow stumbles as it gets bogged down in Valiant continuity. A lot of the conflict around this issue depends on the reader's knowledge of recent Valiant events, most notably the death of Ivar Timewalker. While we get a detailed explanation of how multiple timelines work, the comic fails to explain why Doctor Tomorrow recruited his younger self, nor do we get much insight into how Bart is handling the knowledge that he's destined to become a superhero. All in all, this is standard superhero fare, one that doesn't try to push the envelope or appeal to new readers in any way. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: BLUE WRAITH #3 Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #3 brings the series to an action packed and satisfying close, though perhaps it’s the tease of the future that turns out to be the best part. Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir create such a delightful banter between both teams, though it’s really Vaea and Fenris who steal the show in just about every scene they’re in. We would pretty much read an entire series just of them, though it is nice to see everyone finally together. Artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa and colorist Michael Atiyeh also impress with stylish and brutal battles, especially the book’s final fight, which injects the battle with surprisingly raw moments that ground the fantastical world of swords and magic. It’s that magic that has always been key to Dragon Age, and Blue Wraith has it in spades. It is a bummer that the book feels as if it’s about to take off in an awesome direction by the book’s last page, but it also leaves you rather hopeful for the future, and that’s not a bad thing in the slightest. -- Matthew Aguilar

Other Publishers #2 FAMILY TREE #5 If you’ve been trade-waiting on Family Tree, good luck avoiding the spoilers on the invigorating turn of events and shift in storytelling that occurs this issue. This is the sort of cliffhanger that sets many great series apart (in almost any form of serialized narrative) and even though it was foreshadowed in the first issue, it’s an incredibly satisfying shift in both how it is delivered and what it means for whatever comes next. Family Tree #5 also contains many of the best sequences in the series to date, including an ongoing shuffle between displays of body horror and unexpected beauty. This was certainly the most exciting issue in the series to date and it promises more of that excitement in a very different form; I can’t wait to see how that looks. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY #15 Firefly #15 continues the surprising story of the outlaw Malcolm Reynolds becoming a sheriff. No less, he becomes a sheriff while his criminal friends are still trying to find a new home to disappear into with all of their friends. With this issue, Greg Pak ties together thoughts on where technology meets private business meets law enforcement and even touches on the ethics of companion client confidentiality. He still knows these characters' voices as well as anyone too. Lalit Kumar Sharma artwork feels like its pulled straight from a drawing pad, which fits the Western aspects of Firefly's world, but works better in some spots than others. There's some awkward letting placement in the issue as well, but otherwise, it's another solid issue. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 GRENDEL: DEVIL'S ODYSSEY #4 Even when you can see the final sequence of events coming after reading just the first few pages, Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey fills the intervening space with so much mounting tension and richly detailed, yet desolate settings that it’s still a terror when that tragic conclusion arrives. It seems like most of this series will be a tour of imagined alien worlds suffering under a tourist’s boot and blade, but these worlds are so filled with imagination and the battles so terribly vicious that more stories in the same model would be plenty welcome. There are still interspersed references to Grendel’s past on a seemingly dead Earth and a slowly expanding awareness about how powerful his “sidekick” may be. Devil’s Odyssey can take its time in exploring these if it continues delivering more comics like this. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 HEARTBEAT #5 After showing a lot of promise in the initial issues, Heartbeat ends on a flat note with #5. Two more murders are committed, we get more of Eva’s internal monologue and a final conclusion that leads to… very little. The final pages leave only hints that something compelling might happen after the fact, and the last couple of panels just amount to a shoulder shrug. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5 LUMBERJANES #72 The latest issue of Lumberjanes will leave you wanting more as it brings the story of the Lumberjanes' founder to a close. That is, for now at least. The issues follows the girls as they continue their mission of clearing the forest of the Tricky Sticky, and they learn plenty about Jane along the way. Its touching story is full of softer things like forgiveness and second chances, leaving the issue to become a gentle end to one hectic arc. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5 MIDDLEWEST #16 The latest issue of Middlewest feels like one of the series' most put-together releases. From its action to its pacing and dialogue, this series delves deep into Abel's psyche while moving the story right along. The issue is filled with a delicious tension which fans will devour with each page, and it proves why Middlewest is one of Image's top-tier series. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #4 Good lord this book is good, and to be honest we cold really just stop there. I’m not going to though, because there are just too many kudos to give here. Writer Ryan Parrott has captured the endearing qualities of each Turtle and Ranger, and their swapping of roles has allowed them new opportunities to shine, especially with April and Zack. Oh, and the book happens to be absolutely drool worthy, as Simone di Meo, Alessio Zonno, Walter Baimonte, Igor Monti, and Ed Dukeshire combine to create a series of dazzling sequences that fans will eat up with a spoon. Whether you’re a fan of one franchise or both, you’re going to love this ride, trust me. -- Matthew Aguilar

Other Publishers #3 PREDATORS: HUNTERS III #2 The alien threat finds a number of new victims in violent ways, while Dutch's brother reveals that he's been searching for the hero since he went missing after the events of the original film. Other than these plot points, there's not much worth mentioning, as we see a number of forgettable characters meet their demise in gruesome ways while others bicker about bland plot points. The Predators: Hunters franchise has often seemed like an opportunity to cash in on a familiar property, and while the second issue of this series might not reinvent the wheel, its direct connections to the original film and its delivery of carnage gives it the potential to be one of the most compelling narratives within the franchise, though only by default. Here's hoping this issue proves to be the beginning of some upward momentum for the series, as the familiar setting and characters could make this something worth reading for Predator fans. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5 RED MOTHER #4 Red Mother is probably one of the best horror mystery comics out there and issue number four definitely is a reminder why. Daisy's story has finally moved from her initial trauma and teases of this mysterious Red Mother to her mysterious red visions finally becoming something more. What makes the issue both outstanding and engaging, though, is the way it balance the mental health component of Daisy's story with the mystery elements. The issue does a great job of making the reader feel Daisy's confusion and her pain as well as her determination to get better and her horror when she realizes that may not be possible. It's beautifully done and a great read. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #6 Something is Killing the Children #6 shines a spotlight on the world behind the monsters and those that hunt them, making the issue one of the most compelling so far in the series. James Tynion IV makes the how, what, when, and why behind Erica Slaughter and the organization she works for is endlessly intriguing, and those last few pages pack a serious hook moving forward. Werther Dell’Edera, Miquel Muerto, and Andworld Design are on top of their game as well, and their combined visual talents help gloss over some of the issue’s more sluggish areas. Despite those, the interaction between Erica and Bian is more than worth it, and it seems even bigger things are in store for the future. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 SPAWN #306 The new arc from Todd McFarlane and Philip Tan (who co-wrote the issue with Tan on pencils) is a little disorienting at first, but that’s by design. As Al finds himself flung into an unlikely and bizarre new situation it leaves the reader with the same kind of questions as the titular character, making for a rocky start to the issue, but by the end there are enough context clues to maintain interest and offer a bigger picture. A solid entry into this new era of Spawn, and though perhaps not the best jumping on point, still a fun read with great atmospheric artwork. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS ADVENTURES #31 Our first story sees Rey being trained by Poe Dameron in X-Wing piloting, only for unexpected obstacles to arise that puts both of their skills to the test. Set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, seeing the dynamic between these characters is charming and delightful, especially given how few scenes they got to share together in the film series. The second story continues the exploits of Emil in an ancient library, forcing him and his companions to act fast to avoid apprehension. Sadly, this second story just feels like filler, as there isn't much of a lesson to be learned nor is anything exceptionally exciting unfolding, though with one more part to the story on the horizon, it could conclude in a more fulfilling way. Luckily, the first story is so strong that it still makes this a worthwhile chapter in the series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 STARSHIP DOWN #1 Starship Down is a sci-fi comic with some interesting concepts bogged down by some very cliched subplot and story ideas. The premise of the new series from Justin Giampaoli and Andrea Mutti is that the United States brings in a cultural anthropologist to help with a major discovery—a starship frozen in ice for thousands of years. Complicating matters are hostile Russians demanding to be part of the dig/expedition, and a suddenly anti-Science member of the Vatican. The Russians are your stereotypical bad guys, fondling our protagonist at one point, and generally being curmudgeonly, while an Archbishop from the Catholic Church behaves like he was pulled out of the Middle Ages. Mutti, who has produced some fantastic art in the past, really struggles in this issue. The characters are all stiff and lifeless, there's a one-page spread with truly horrific perspective issues, and most of the characters (save for the protagonist) are generic as all heck. Although the premise of the series could be interesting, the first issue lands with a resounding thud. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 TARTARUS #2 This comic rules, man. It has the big sci-fi ideas and elaborate workings of a huge Hickman book and the extravagant art from the likes of Michel Fiffe. Co-creators Johnnie Christmas (writer) and Jack T Cole (artist) have a real winner here. Though the first issue had to do a lot of the heavy lifting with exposition and plot set-up, the second issue is off to the races and builds the world in fun and exciting ways while keeping the momentum of the series moving in what feels like a chase that won’t end. Fans of Star Wars and Dune should take note of this series. -- Spencer Perry

