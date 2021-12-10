Marvel’s Most Feared Villain Is Running for President

Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s work with Daredevil at Marvel Comics has reached a true benchmark for a big comic run, it’s own crossover event. Devil’s Reign is a six issue series that will spin-off into other titles like Moon Knight, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Villains for Hire, but at the heart of it all is yet another war between Daredevil and Kingpin. Furious that his file folder containing the identity of Daredevil now appears empty, not to mention mad that the Man Without Fear is back on the streets, Kingpin has declared war on heroes in New York City in a move that seems to be mirroring the Superhero Registration plot of Civil War. In the shadows though, other plans are happening for Wilson Fisk. Spoilers follow!

As readers of Zdarsky’s work know, two recurring characters throughout the book have been siblings Quinn and Una Stromwyn, some uber-rich types that have been working in the shadows to pull strings around New York to suit their own agendas. Their plans, which have ranged from controlling the police to weaponizing supervillains, have put them in the path of both Daredevil and Kingpin, but their plans for Fisk are apparently aiming higher than New York City, they’re seemingly aiming for Washington D.C.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the first issue of Devil’s Reign are some brief scenes with the Stromwyns alluding to some of their other little schemes that they have planned. When told that they have a meeting with their “Political Futures Group,” the pair discuss how they were behind Fisk’s successful election to Mayor of New York City. Una seems to show regret for it but Quinn posits that it’s all “fun” because Fisk is so unpredictable. The final panel of the issue reveals their big plan, they want to make Fisk President; as if the allusions to Fisk and Donald Trump couldn’t get anymore obvious.

We should also note that Fisk seems to be under the assumption he’s going to be staying as the Mayor of New York, but a new candidate for the job is also revealed in the issue, Tony Stark himself.

Four more issues of Devil’s Reign remain and if the endgame of this arc is to get Wilson Fisk into the White House….it might be the best thing that Daredevil could ask for when it comes to cleaning up crime in New York. You can find the solicitation for the next issue of Devil’s Reign below!

Devil’s Reign #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

Wilson Fisk has set the Marvel Universe on a dangerous and violent path, hoping to remake it in his own image. Systematically leveraging the power of his office against the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Fisk takes his most dangerous and craven step yet… The THUNDERBOLTS are reporting for duty!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Hizzoner isn’t the only one with ambitions-the forces he’s marshaled do as well. You know what they say about honor among thieves…

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021