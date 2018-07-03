Marvel Fans Are Finding ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Tickets Hidden Behind Tiny Little Doors

Marvel Studios is really embracing Ant-Man and The Wasp’s powerset for its marketing, and the result is delightful and simultaneously great for fans.

Marvel has created some fun campaigns for previous films, but thanks to the size-changing powers of Ant-Man and Wasp, they’ve decided to do something really fun for the movie’s marketing. Some fans are finding free tickets to the film alongside movie posters, but it’s what they are finding them in that is worth mentioning.

Those would be tiny doors with Ant-Man and The Wasp emblazoned on the front. One fan posted pictures of the one he found, in which a little white door is next to the poster. Once opened he found two tickets to a showing of the movie, so if you happen upon one of these make sure to take a look around for a door. If you spot one, make sure look inside!

It’s not known in what locations these will be placed, so keep your eyes peeled.

Marvel did something similar with Avengers: Infinity War. In certain locations, fans found Thanos posters that dared you to remove the poster, and to those who did sometimes tickets to the film could be found, with another version of the same poster behind it.

We wonder what sort of gimmick Marvel will find for upcoming films like Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

