Marvel Promotes ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ With Tiny Fourth Of July BBQ

For Marvel fans who happen to be barbecuing for the fourth of July, why not incorporate Ant-Man and The Wasp into your outdoor festivities?

That’s the theme of a new promotional video for Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits theaters this weekend. The video shows how to set up a tiny barbecue, complete with an adorable tiny grill, benches, tables, and even a tiny cooler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They don’t stop there though, as the grill actually works, so with tiny utensils in hand, they cook tiny kabobs, tiny corn on the cobb, and even little burgers with all the fixins. You can’t have a barbecue without dessert though, and a small Apple Pie will be more than sufficient.

“Big heroes. Tiny BBQ. #FourthOfJuly #AntManAndTheWasp.”

Well, if you’re ant or wasp sized mind you. If you’re normal size you’re going to have to eat like 20 of those burgers to even get remotely full.

You can watch the full video above.

Who knows, maybe theaters will go the extra mile and offer tiny bags of popcorn or small Icees for fans who go see it opening weekend. Actually, scratch that, because concessions are already expensive for the size you currently get, so I’m not paying more for less.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

So are you celebrating the fourth of July with a tiny barbecue? Let us know in the comments!