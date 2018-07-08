Marvel Studios Apologizes for Flying Ant Invasion at Wimbledon

A swarm of flying ants once again disrupted some high-profile Tennis matches at Wimbledon – possibly contributing to the upset loss of Australian Open champion, Caroline Wozniacki. Well, Marvel Studios is treating the trending reports of Wimbledon’s troubles in stride – by using the calamity for some last-minute promotion of Ant-Man and the Wasp, before it opens on Friday:

Sorry! We had the wrong location on ANThony’s GPS! That’s totally our bad! https://t.co/RqN5w5AnDv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 4, 2018



As The Guardian reports, Wozniacki was both visibly and verbally upset with the infestation on the Wimbledon courts, telling umpires, “They’re in my mouth and in my hair and everywhere – we need to do something. Is there a spray? I want to be here to focus on tennis, not eating bugs.” Unfortunately not much could be done, and Wozniacki was ultimately upset in the match by Russian player Ekaternia Makarova.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, other spectators seem to downplay the incident, as 63-year-old Anne Daw claims, “It seemed like people in the front row were flapping and Caroline Wozniacki certainly seemed very upset about it but it came and went very quickly.”

This is the second year that Wimbledon’s bug problems have allegedly disrupted important Tennis matches; last year, British star Johanna Konta complained about swallowing some bugs while trying to compete.

Marvel’s joke references Ant-Man’s power to summon and control armies of ants (or flying ants), as developed by Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). It was readily explored in the first film, but as some early clips have shown, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be making some humorous use out of flying ants – especially the one that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) nicknames “ANTonio Banderas.”

Check out the Synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“In the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.