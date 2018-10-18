Marvel Artist Teases Venom & Carnage Mashup Coming Soon

During the latest edition of Marvel.com’s “Ask Marvel” video feature, Venom artist Ryan Stegman took advantage of his title character being in the news of late to talk about what’s coming up in the series that some (mainly just the series’ own writer, but still, some) have called “Better than Watchmen.”

During the course of the chat, Stegman was asked about something that seems like a no-brainer: a merging of Venom and Carnage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Venom has bonded with various other characters — from The Scorpion and Flash Thompson in the mainstream comics to guys like The Punisher in What If…? books — it seems obvious that the character with whom he is most closely associated might be one of them.

When asked “What do you think a combined Carnage and Venom would look like?” Stegman said simply, “Stay tuned.”

…That definitely sounds like it’s something that Stegman and writer Donny Cates might have planned coming up.

Which, considering Carnage’s current status, is pretty exciting to consider.

The symbiote, which was Venom’s spawn and the first non-Venom symbiote to play a significant role in the Marvel canon, is primarily associated with convicted killer Cletus Kasady. In recent issues, he bonded with wealthy sociopath Norman Osborn to make the Red Goblin, which is the kind of relationship you just know is going to go horribly wrong for all involved. Eventually the symbiote ended up with Osborn’s grandson, who briefly was Goblin Childe before having (most of?) the symbiote removed.

Of course, it is difficult to believe — especially with Venom making big waves at the box office right now — that Carnage will stay out of play for very long.

A sequel to the film is tentatively planned, with Carnage appearing as the central antagonist of the movie. Kasady, played by Cheers veteran Woody Harrelson, appeared in the post-credits sequence for Venom.

Next month, Cates will write a Web of Venom one-shot that will deal with Carnage.

“When I was a little kid, my mom used to drop me off at the YMCA to be babysat while she was at work,” Cates tells ComicBook.com. “So naturally I would just sneak away down to the comic book store across the street. The store was called JT’s comics in Garland, Texas, and it was there I first met Venom. And it was ALSO there that I read the scariest comic book I’d ever read. It was called Carnage: Mind Bomb (written by Warren Ellis with art by the incomparable Kyle Hotz!) and boy, oh boy, if you haven’t read it, make sure you get thee to a comic book store and check it out. But read it with the lights on, because it will mess you up, man. It is brutal. And insane. And brilliant. It was there that the character of Carnage bloomed for me as a fan. He’s been my favorite bad guy ever since, and to be able to write him is such a huge treat. And to my utter delight, KYLE HOTZ has come back to Carnage to give us our cover!! How’s that for full circle! I am a very lucky Venomaniac.”

Cates also said that the Web of Venom one-shot will have significant implications for his current run on Venom.