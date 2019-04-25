The Mysterious ‘Avengers 4’ Title Has Become a Hilarious Meme
Marvel fans have grown tired of waiting for Marvel Studios to unveil the long-awaited title of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which is expected to be the next big reveal following the premiere of the Captain Marvel trailer earlier this week.
Fervently kept under wraps, the title has continued to fuel endless speculation — prompted in part by knowing teases carefully curated by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Marvel Studios chief and mastermind Kevin Feige admitted earlier this year the secrecy around the title "backfired" and the furor around it has "gotten entirely out of hand."
"And now will have no chance to live up to any expectations of what it's gonna be," Feige told IGN. "And it sort of backfired, if I'm honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War]."
The baseball cap-sporting producer said the decision to hold off on revealing the Avengers 4 title was birthed out of a late 2014 slate presentation where Feige personally announced a slew of anticipated films like Black Panther and Infinity War, which he said overshadowed the soon-to-release Avengers: Age of Ultron.
"Ultron hadn't come out at that point and I felt a tiny little sense of, 'Well, gosh, we've gotta talk about the movies we have coming out next because that's what we've been working so hard on and that's what's next available for our audience to see,'" Feige said. "But when we talk that far ahead, that took a lot of attention out [of impending movies]."
More recently, Feige ruled out the Infinity Gauntlet title, saying the sequel "definitely" won't borrow its name from the 1991 comic book that partially inspired the two films.
With Captain Marvel now having released its anticipated first looks, Marvel will soon turn its attention towards promoting Avengers 4, as confirmed by Feige this summer. "[Avengers 4 promotion will] be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film," he said.
Captain Marvel releases March 8, followed by Avengers 4 May 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.
Reveal Avengers 4 title pic.twitter.com/qGIdul2DmU— Cynthia (@iparkerbarnes) September 19, 2018
Okay so Kevin Feige said we should get the Avengers 4 title announcement soon after the Captain Marvel trailer....... @MarvelStudios I’m waiting.... pic.twitter.com/cUHML03sh1— Kam Solo (@dubstepnormak) September 19, 2018
Lmaooo so when is Tom Holland gonna leak the title to avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/PiwSls9YNJ— jaz ? (@litmanuels) September 20, 2018
avengers 4 is released before spider-man: far from home yet we still don't know its official title pic.twitter.com/E5CXD03Jx1— bea (@poterparker) September 18, 2018
@Marvel I'm waiting for that Avengers 4 title you promised pic.twitter.com/P1nR7Uh0Eo— km︽✵︽a(her)o (@L0VEBUCKY) September 14, 2018
AVENGERS FOUR TITLE LEAKED! “Avengers 4: Thanos Stop Killing My Friends” confirmed by chris hemsworth himself pic.twitter.com/3mFmTfksy3— kendra ︽✵︽ (@stuckyys) August 16, 2018
"the title for avengers 4 is avengers: fallen heroes" pic.twitter.com/NbRdxEAfzz— mich (@qirasromanoff) June 14, 2018
The avengers 4 title is being released in November so hold on to your wigs and grab your favs ashes ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/PtHrlpsY96— amara misses loki︽✵︽ (@vormirloki) August 9, 2018
Avengers 4 first poster and title revealed !!!! pic.twitter.com/E6eDnrKT4h— isabel misses primeval (@amessystark) June 22, 2018
avengers 4 title leak??? ?? pic.twitter.com/nbNkDkTJTa— shai//︽✵︽//higher. further. faster. (@strlordx) June 15, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/dZVzSNIhN3— naomi (@marvelunsolved) December 11, 2017
Not sure what the @Russo_Brothers are up to but my eyeshadow palette is even overanalyzing the Avengers 4 official title. #patience pic.twitter.com/PUnIYwuqJd— Jennifer Garcia (@GrapeAdler) September 21, 2018
I'm just here thinking of an #Avengers4 title that isn't "End Game" and is technically a spoiler for Infinity War.
Honestly, the only cool name that I came up with is "Avengers: Soul Sacrifice"...but I think Sony kinda owns the rights to that subtitle. pic.twitter.com/HweHPAvCnJ— Hunter Gerace (@Speady99) July 11, 2018
“If you were shocked by [Infinity War] , I think [Avengers 4] is even more shocking”
- @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/lQ6SF6z8Aw— nish ︽✵︽ (@jctunloki) June 4, 2018
The @Russo_Brothers after infinity war drops and they reveal the name for avengers 4 #marvel #infinitywar #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/UBufZDkL3w— (╭☞͡° ͜ʖ ͡° )╭☞ (@sirenmade) April 3, 2018
omg the avengers 4 title finally got leaked pic.twitter.com/5dv8TkAPvR— leen (@softedhearts) July 13, 2018