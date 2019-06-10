Marvel Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati HeroClix Unboxing

Black Panther highlights the latest new Marvel HeroClix set from WizKids Games! WizKids provided ComicBook.com with a review brick of Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati, the new HeroClix set now available in game stores.

This is a 5-figure booster set featuring exciting subthemes such as Avengers — including the USAvengers — Wakanda, the Cabal, the Elders of the Universe, and of course, the Illuminati. The set also introduces new equipment, including the Cosmic Cube, the Infinity Gems, and the powerful Infinity Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, the set includes several never-before-Clixed characters, including Astronomer, Challenger, Eitri, Enigma, Everett K. Ross, Kobik, Okoye, Rune, and others. Keep reading to see what HeroClix treasures our 10 boosters held.

Booster 1

Here is our first booster! The highlight is obviously the rare Spider-Man. Spider-Man here is dressed in his classic Iron Spider costume with those are waldoes ready for action.

Also in this booster, we got Crystal representing the Inhumans. There’s also a Carol Danvers in his classic Captain Marvel costume. There’s also our first Black Panther, this one rocking a trenchcoat. Also representing Wakanda we have Shuri.

Booster 2

In our second booster, we get our first dose of Avengers: Black Panther and the Illuminati’s many exciting generic figures. Our rare is an AIM Blue Squad figure. If you’ve been playing HeroClix since at least the Incredible Hulk set, this ought to bring back some memories of a similar piece’s dominance. There’s also a generic Dora Milaje for Wakanda teams.

Also in this booster, we get the HeroClix debut of Everett K. Ross, a new Iron Man figure, and a new Winter Soldier representing his time leading the Thunderbolts.

Booster 3

In our third booster, we go cosmic with our first Elder of the Universe! It’s also our first super rare from the set, Grandmaster. Appropriately enough, he’s accompanied in this booster by his daughter Voyager, who was introduced to the Avengers in the recent event series Avengers: No Surrender.

Filling out this booster, we have a classic looking Black Panther, a new Ant-Man, and a new Elektra.

Booster 4

Our fourth booster comes straight from Asgard! The rare here is the villainous Enchantress. She’s accompanied by her old foe, a very John Romita Jr.-looking version of the Mighty Thor!

Joining our previous AIM Blue Squad generic is an AIM White Squad generic (if you’re sensing a patriotic theme, that’s because these are the AIM henchman who worked for Sunspot during his time leading the USAvengers. That means these figures work as generics for Avengers teams as well!).

Finally, we have another Voyager and a brand new Yellowjacket.

Booster 5

We pulled another super rare in our fifth booster, and another member of the Elders of the Universe family, Collector! There’s also our second version of Carol Danvers, this time in her modern Captain Marvel form.

There’s also heavy representation for Wakanda. We have Aneka, Nakia, and a generic Wakandan scientist.

Booster 6

In our sixth booster, we discover our first Infinity Gem! The rare Namor, which comes with a stunning sculpt, is touting the Power Gem.

Also in this booster, we have another trenchcoat Black Panther, a holographic backup version of Iron Man, the former Ant-Man turned villain known as Black Ant, and finally a generic SHIELD diplomat.

Booster 7

The Black Order is back! Representing the Children of Thanos in our seventh booster is a rare Corvus Glaive!

We also have another Iron Man and Black Panther, as well as a new White Tiger and another generic ot fill up our Dora Milaje army.

Booster 8

In booster number eight we find our chase figure! It’s the very first Black Panther, the Black Panther who joined Odin’s prehistoric Avengers!

We also have a rare Trader and uncommon Eitri, along with another Captain Marvel and another Winter Soldier.

Booster 9

Our ninth booster gives us another super are, Taskmaster, who is always exciting to see in HeroClix form due to his unique power set.

We also have Black Widow and Ayo, as well as more Voyager and Elektra.

Booster 10

In our final booster we pull our second Infinity Gem! Loki comes packing the Mind Gem!

Filling out our AIM generics, we get an AIM Red Squad common, along with another SHIELD Diplomat. Hulk is represented in his Professor form, as well as Malice.

Fast Forces

Finally, we take a look at the Marvel Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati Fast Forces pack and the Dice and Tokens pack. The Fast Forces features six figures with unique dials that are ready to play out of the box. They are Ayo, Black Panther, Nakia, Okoye, Shuri, and White Tiger.

The Dice and Token pack come with customs dice featuring the Black Panther symbol on the six sides of each die. The tokens each feature artwork of one of the Black Panther characters on one side, and a token for use with certain figures in the set on the opposite side.

***************

Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati is on sale now!