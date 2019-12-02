Ant-Man Almost Led an Army of Giant Insects in Avengers: Endgame Battle

Ant-Man almost had the chance to really go big in Avengers: Endgame. Sure, he played his role in the time heist and got to become Giant-Man in the final showdown with Thanos, but he almost led an entire army of his own. New concept art revealed in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie shows a scene that would have had Ant-Man using his abilities to create a group of giant ants that he could then lead against Thanos’s forces. They would probably have been useful against those Chitauri gorillas and leviathans. You can take a look at the artwork embedded below.

This isn’t the only big moment for Ant-Man that didn’t make it into the film. There were also plans to have him pull off a “fastball special” style move. Maybe that idea can be revisited in the upcoming third Ant-Man movie. Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed will return for a third outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s discussed some ideas for the third Ant-Man movie in the past.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously told ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Would you have liked to have seen Ant-Man with a giant insect army in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments.

