Marvel Releases Avengers: Endgame Professor Hulk Clip

One of the best parts of Avengers: Endgame was seeing Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk become something altogether different, as his Hulk and Banner sides finally combined into Professor Hulk. It’s one of the biggest surprises in the first hour of the film, and immediately sets the tone for everything else to come. Now fans can relive that initial reveal over and over again to their heart’s content thanks to a new clip, and yes, it includes that hilarious selfie scene alongside Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man too.

You can check out the full clip in the video below, which included the caption “Hulk out. Watch this exclusive clip from Marvel Studios‘ #AvengersEndgame, and see it again in theaters: http://www.Fandango.com/AvengersEndgame.”

All of this takes place early in the film, when Captain America and Black Widow introduced a just returned from the Quantum Realm Ant-Man to the new and improved Hulk. It turns out that merging his two sides has made Hulk incredibly popular with fans, and they all gather around the table to take a selfie with him. He even gets Ant-Man in on it…well, kind of. Okay, he does his best.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

