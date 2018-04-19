‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Be Released In 4,000+ Theaters

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War will hit more than 4,200 movie theater screens across the United States when it opens Thursday, April 26, Box Office reports.

That number is about on par with The Avengers sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron, which opened to 4,276 theaters in 2015.

In 2012, the original Avengers reached 4,349 screens — the second-biggest amount of screens of any Marvel Studios production, behind only 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Iron Man 2 – 4,380

The Avengers – 4,349

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 4,348

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 4,347

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 4,276

Iron Man 3 – 4,253

Captain America: Civil War – 4,226

Iron Man – 4,105

Guardians of the Galaxy – 4,080

Thor: Ragnarok – 4,080

Black Panther – 4,020

Thor – 3,955

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 3,938

Doctor Strange – 3,882

Ant-Man – 3,856

Thor: The Dark World – 3,841

Captain America: The First Avenger – 3,715

The Incredible Hulk – 3,505

Avengers: Infinity War, which assembles almost all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, is pacing well ahead of Disney‘s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the most anticipated film among moviegoers.

During a similar point ahead of its release, the Star Wars revival earned 33% of the vote, compared to Infinity War‘s 45%.

Interest for the unprecedented cinematic event is through the roof: in March, the Avengers threequel displaced Black Panther‘s pre-sale ticket record in just six hours, making it retailer Fandango’s best-selling superhero movie in advanced ticket sales.

Infinity War could break The Force Awakens‘ opening weekend record of $247.97 million, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggests the Marvel Studios blockbuster might not break the global box office opening record because of a later release in China, where the film doesn’t open until May 11.

Budding projections, released earlier this month, gave Infinity War a conservative domestic opening in the range of $175—$200 million, putting the crossover epic on par with The Avengers ($207.4 million), Black Panther ($202m), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3m) and Captain America: Civil War ($179.1m).

Those projections left room for leeway as the world inches closer to Infinity War‘s debut, likely to reach the upper echelons of the all-time highest-grossing films worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6.