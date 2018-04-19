‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Be Released In 4,000+ Theaters

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War will hit more than 4,200 movie theater screens across the United States when it opens Thursday, April 26, Box Office reports.
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR will open in an estimated 4,200 theaters domestically next week.#Avengers #InfinityWar #Marvel #MCU #BoxOffice— Boxoffice (@BoxOffice) April 19, 2018
That number is about on par with The Avengers sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron, which opened to 4,276 theaters in 2015.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In 2012, the original Avengers reached 4,349 screens — the second-biggest amount of screens of any Marvel Studios production, behind only 2010’s Iron Man 2.
Iron Man 2 – 4,380
The Avengers – 4,349
Spider-Man: Homecoming – 4,348
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 4,347
Avengers: Age of Ultron – 4,276
Iron Man 3 – 4,253
Captain America: Civil War – 4,226
Iron Man – 4,105
Guardians of the Galaxy – 4,080
Thor: Ragnarok – 4,080
Black Panther – 4,020
Thor – 3,955
Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 3,938
Doctor Strange – 3,882
Ant-Man – 3,856
Thor: The Dark World – 3,841
Captain America: The First Avenger – 3,715
The Incredible Hulk – 3,505
Avengers: Infinity War, which assembles almost all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, is pacing well ahead of Disney‘s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the most anticipated film among moviegoers.
During a similar point ahead of its release, the Star Wars revival earned 33% of the vote, compared to Infinity War‘s 45%.
Interest for the unprecedented cinematic event is through the roof: in March, the Avengers threequel displaced Black Panther‘s pre-sale ticket record in just six hours, making it retailer Fandango’s best-selling superhero movie in advanced ticket sales.
Infinity War could break The Force Awakens‘ opening weekend record of $247.97 million, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggests the Marvel Studios blockbuster might not break the global box office opening record because of a later release in China, where the film doesn’t open until May 11.
Budding projections, released earlier this month, gave Infinity War a conservative domestic opening in the range of $175—$200 million, putting the crossover epic on par with The Avengers ($207.4 million), Black Panther ($202m), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3m) and Captain America: Civil War ($179.1m).
Those projections left room for leeway as the world inches closer to Infinity War‘s debut, likely to reach the upper echelons of the all-time highest-grossing films worldwide.
Fans hoping to catch the movie early can enter to win pre-screening passes courtesy of Infiniti and ComicBook.com.
Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6.