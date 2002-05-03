Kevin Feige: Spider-Man Is “The Greatest Superhero” Ever

The Marvel Universe feels like it is never short supply of heroes. With icons like the Avengers around, Earth does not want for any more superhuman defenders, and the entire galaxy is stocked with protectors as well. With hundreds of heroes at their disposal, Marvel fans have had trouble singling out which hero is the universe's best - but Kevin Feige seems sure of his pick. Recently, the president of Marvel Studios opened up about his ideal superhero, and Queen's most famous vigilante took the prize.

Over on Disney Channel, the network aired A Fan's Guide To Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Feige appeared for a short interview. It was there the producer gushed about his love for Peter Parker, and he called the boy the greatest superhero to ever make an appearance.

"Spider-Man is the biggest Marvel character. He is the jewel in the crown. Such an amazing icon," Feige stressed.

"He's a very different kind of hero because he is, quite simply, the greatest superhero of all-time."

With heroes like Captain America and the Hulk on hand, Feige's bold claim about Spider-Man is a big one to make. There's no doubt part of the callout was to hype up the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Feige's love for the web-crawler is a well-documented one.

In the past, Feige has talked about his interest in Spider-Man with regards to the MCU. Last year, the teenage vigilante made his debut in the franchise with Captain America: Civil War, and Feige said it had been a dream of his to bring Spider-Man into the MCU's fold. When Marvel Studios reached a deal with Sony Pictures to share Spider-Man for an undetermined amount of time, Feige was eager to find the perfect place for Peter Parker to make his long-awaited appearance.

MORE SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING NEWS: New Spider-Man: Homecoming TV Spot Features Stan Lee / Japan's Spider-Man: Homecoming Cafe Would Make Iron Man Jealous

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, from a screenplay by Jonathan M. Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man's first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings below!

[HT] ScreenRant