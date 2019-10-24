Marvel Announces Black Widow Prelude

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow in the upcoming solo film, though it will be set in the past. The film is going to take place during the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, but it will also have ties to the character’s origins and past that havent’ been fully explored in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Marvel wants to give fans even more insight into the character’s history before they see the film though, and that’s why they just announced a Black Widow Prelude. The two-issue series will explore the under wraps life of Widow and how that life eventually resulted in her becoming an Avenger, and you can find the official description for it below.

“MARVEL’S BLACK WIDOW PRELUDE #1 (of 2)

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by CARLOS VILLA

TRACE THE BLACK WIDOW’S HISTORY IN THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE!

From spy to Avenger, the enigmatic BLACK WIDOW has lived many secret lives. But how do these disparate episodes add up to the life of the heroic Avenger, and what is the thread that connects her past to her future?

Get ready for MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK WIDOW solo film with this glimpse into the storied history of NATASHA ROMANOFF in this tale set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

The book’s first cover will feature Widow from Civil War, and you can find the cover below.

Johansson has played the part of Natasha Romanov for seven films now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man 2, Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow will make that eight films. That’s why it makes all the sense in the world for Johansson to also executive produce the solo project, as no one knows the character like she does.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson said. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow hits the big screen on May 1st, 2020.