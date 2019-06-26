Marvel Brings SPOILER Back From The Dead

Marvel’s War of the Realms has racked up a significant body count, with characters like Loki and all of the Valkyries save for one killed as a result of Malekith’s attack on Midgard. Thankfully we didn’t lose everyone we thought we did though, as War of the Realms #6 reveals that someone thought to be dead is indeed among the living, though they required a little help from the surviving heroes. Big spoilers coming for Marvel’s War of the Realms #6, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Seriously, we’re not kidding…last chance…for reals…alright that’s fair warning enough.

In the issue, Daredevil is still wielding Heimdall’s sword as several heroes try and bring down Laufey, King of the Frost Giants. Daredevil takes the sword and hurls it towards Laufey’s head, though he easily dodges it. As it ricochets off the ice though it heads into Laufey’s mouth, though Laufey just swallows it and shakes off the pain.

The heroes don’t understand why Daredevil gave away their one advantage, and Laufey continues to knock them back, though they get some help from Thor (Jane Foster). As Laufey is recovering from a direct hit from the hammer to his eye, his stomach starts to bleed and magic radiates from the wound until a blast of power explodes from within Laufey.

Stepping out of the stomach is none other than Loki, who has seen better days but is holding Heimdall’s sword, which he used to cut his way out. Loki emerges and says “What’s the matter, Father? Was it something you ate?”

Fans will remember that towards the beginning of the series Laufey ate his son, a grisly death to be sure. It seems the did chew Loki up a bit, as magic swirls around his arm and legs where there doesn’t seem to be human bones or skin, though perhaps that is only a temporary effect.

In any case, it’s good to have Loki back, and you can check out the spoiler image above.

War of the Realms #6 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Russell Dauterman with a cover by Arthur Adams, and you can check out the official description below.

“THE WORLD-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! The tides begin to turn as unexpected allies appear in a twist that will shake the heavens! Malekith’s allies are faltering at last before the might of all Earth’s heroes, but the Dark Elf King has one final trick — and it’s got a VENOMOUS bite! Out of options, the God of Thunder makes a sacrifice that will leave him forever changed. But will it be enough? And what heroes may fall in his wake? Midgard’s fate is sealed as Jason Aaron’s years-long saga comes to its epic conclusion!”

War of the Realms #6 is in comic stores now.