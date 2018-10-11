This Marvel Comics Cable Figure From One:12 is Fully Loaded

The latest Marvel figure in Mezco’s super premium line of One:12 Collective action figures is none other than everyone’s favorite time-traveling soldier, Cable!

The figure looks great, and it comes with tons of features and accessories like 30 points of articulation, eight interchangeable hands, two head portraits, and a huge arsenal of weapons. Plus, the head portraits and the chest armor have light up functionality. Additional features are outlined in the master list below:

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CABLE FIGURE FEATURES:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits with light-up function

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Eight (8) interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

• Chest armor with light-up function

• Shoulder pads (posable)

• Duty belt with holster

• Leg holster with knife sheath

• Tactical boots



ACCESSORIES:

• One (1) knife

• One (1) handgun (fits into holster on belt)

• One (1) plasma cannon with two (2) removable magazines

• One (1) grenade launcher with rotating carousel

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

If you’re interested in adding the Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Cable figure to your collection, the best place to reserve one at the moment is right here at Entertainment Earth, where it can be had for $100 with free shipping in the US. The figure is expected to arrive in June.

If you don’t need all of those bells and whistles, keep in mind that Hasbro recently made a pretty fantastic Marvel Legends Cable figure that only costs $21.99. It’s part of a larger Deadpool Build-A-Figure wave that can be ordered individually or as a set right here.

