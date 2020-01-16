Marvel Captain America and the Avengers HeroClix Preview

Captain America leads the Avengers charge in the newest upcoming Marvel HeroClix set from WizKids games. Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and the Avengers puts the spotlight on the star-spangled Avenger, his mighty allies, and his most fearsome enemies. The five-figure booster set includes popular sub-themes like the Avengers, Thunderbolts, S.H.I.E.L.D., Stark Industries, and the Masters of Evil, and also sees the return of ClixFX bases for Chase figures, a Shifting Focus Iron Man set, and popular characters like Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Happy Hogan, Ghost, Hawkeye, Pepper Potts, Ultron, and more.

There’s also a slate of never-before-Clixed characters. These include Singularity, Roz Solomon, Azzuri, Arno Stark, Blackheath, Minotaur, Robbie Reyes, and more! Find new versions of beloved characters like the Immortal Hulk, Punisher War Machine, and Earth X Thor. Others are returning after a long absence from the game, including Blade, Citizen V, and Jolt.

WizKids provided ComicBook.com with previews from the new set. We start with the common prime figure, 001b Josiah X. He has “The Crew” special damage power, which grants him Empower and “Friendly characters that are adjacent to Josiah X can reduce penetrating damage.” At 50 points, he has the Scientist, Soldier, and Warrior keywords, and a dial that includes Charge, Sidestep, Precision Strike, Invulnerability, Toughness, Energy Shield/Deflection, Empower, and Close Combat Expert.

Next up we have Steve Rogers himself. Rather than Rogers as Captain America, this Rare 038 Steve Rogers figure represents an aged Steve Rogers after being drained of the Super Soldier serum and its effects. He has the Avengers and SHIELD team abilities, and the keywords for Avengers, Howling Commandos, Invaders, SHIELD, and Soldier.

He also has three traits. “Assembled Avengers” grants “Once per turn when Steve Rogers hits, after resolutions you may roll a d6. 5-6: If your force has 3+ friendly characters with the Avengers keyword, remove an action token from Steve Rogers or give an action token to a hit target. If your force has 6+, do both.”

The “Living Legend” trait says, “The first time each game Steve Rogers would be KO’d, instead turn him to his last non-KO click, then roll a d6 and heal him equal to half the result.” That trait is protected from Pulse Wave.

Finally, “We’ll Take All the Help We Can Get, If You’re Worthy” grants Leadership, plus “During force construction, you may choose a standard character of 50 points or less. That character loses its printed keywords (for the entire game) and then gains the Avengers or SHIELD keyword (choose one).” Steve Rogers is going to make team-building for Avengers and SHIELD theme teams a lot more interesting.

In addition, his dial sports Sidestep, Combat Reflexes, Perplex, and Outwit. That’s all for 50 points.

Next up is the Super Rare 062 Baron Zemo. He can be played at 65 points or 45 points, has the Master of Evil team ability, and the Masters of Evil, Thunderbolts, Martial Artist, and Scientist keywords.

He also has three traits. The first is “We Shall Call Ourselves… the Thunderbolts.” This reads, “During game setup when establishing themed teams, you may treat Masters of Evil and Thunderbolts as a single named keyword.” Fans of Marvel villains and/or the Thunderbolts are going to love that.

The “Assembled Bolts and Masters” trait gives Baron Zemo the same capabilities as Steve Rogers’ “Assembled Avengers” trait, but for the Masters of Evil or Thunderbolts keyword instead. His last trait is “We Will Take the Place of the Avengers in Their Hearts.” It grants Leadership and Outwit plus “When Baron Zemo uses Leadership and succeeds, you may choose a Marvel team ability that isn’t uncopyable. As long as he’s on the map, friendly characters with the Masters of Evil or Thunderbolts keywords can use the chosen team ability until he chooses again.”

Zemo’s dial includes one special movement trait, “Wait For the Perfect Time to Strike,” which grants Charge, Running Shot, and Stealth. His dial also comes with Charge, Precision Strike, Blades/Claws/Fangs, Combat Reflexes, and Exploit Weakness.

Last but certainly not least we have this set’s Ultra Chase figure, 075 Peggy Carter. This figure represents Peggy as Captain America as seen in the most recent Exiles comic book series. She can be played at 75 or 50 points and has the Avengers, Exiles, Howling Commandos, SHIELD, Past, and Soldier keywords.

Peggy has three traits. The first is the same “Living Legend” trait seen on Steve Rogers. The second is “When Steve Fell, I Had to Step Up.” The trait is “Sideline Active” and grants “When a friendly character 9named Captain America or Steve Rogers of 50 points or more is KO’d by an opposing attack, you may place Peggy Carter from your Sideline into that square on her blue starting line, then deal her damage equal to the final amount of damage taken by that character minus the damage he was clicked. (The “excess” damage.)” That’s a great way to get extra mileage out of an ultra chase.

Her last trait is “Becky Barnes, Toughest Girl in Brooklyn.” It says, “When Peggy Carter starts the game, generate a Becky Barnes bystander.” As seen on the back of her card, Beck Barnes has the Avengers, Exiles, SHIELD, and Soldier keywords, along with Sidestep, Combat Reflexes, and Close Combat Expert. The rest of Peggy’s dial has Charge, Precision Strike, Quake, Defend (with a 19 defense), Toughness, Combat Reflexes, Leadership, Empower, and Support.

Are you excited about Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and The Avengers? Let us know in the comments. Pre-releases will begin taking place at local game stores on January 22nd. The set goes on sale on February 5th.