Marvel Captain America and The Avengers HeroClix Announced

The Avengers assemble for HeroClix once again in February 2020. WizKids Games has announced its next Marvel HeroClix set, Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and the Avengers. The set will focus on Captain America and include subthemes such as Avengers, Thunderbolts, S.H.I.E.L.D., Stark Industries, and the Masters of Evil. ClixFx bases will make a comeback and be included with the set’s chase figures. The set will also bring back the popular Shifting Focus mechanic that allows players to swap one version of a character for another on their sideline for its new set of Iron Man figures.

WizKids confirmed the set will feature new versions of popular returning characters including Nick Fury, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Pepper Potts, and Ultron. The set will also feature the first HeroClix appearances of Singularity, Roz Solomon, Jolt, Azzuri, Arno Stark, Blackheath, and Robbie Reyes.

The main Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and the Avengers 5-figure booster set includes 17 Common figures (plus 1 Prime), 17 Uncommon figures (plus 1 Prime), 17 Rare figures (plus 1 Prime), 17 Super Rare figures (plus 1 Prime), 6 Chase figures (Chase figure comes with a ClixFX base), and 1 Ultra Chase figure.

There will be a companion Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and the Avengers Fast Forces set. The set comes with figures for Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, Citizen V, Hawkeye, Iron Man, and Winter Soldier with distinct dials and will sell for an. MSRP is $16.99.

There will also be a Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and The Avengers Release Day OP Kit for game store running events around the set’s release date. The Kit includes three Limited Edition Baron Zemo Heroclix figures, five double-sided maps, and an instruction sheet.

Marvel HeroClix: Captain America and The Avengers will be the next Marvel HeroClix set to follow September’s release of the Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the he Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga set, which featured super boosters with 2×2-based characters. The remainder of 2019 will see WizKids release a new Star Trek HeroClix Away Team set, and it’s first The Orville HeroClix and WWE HeroClix sets. In 2020, HeroClix will return to the DC Animated Universe with a Justice League Unlimited set. WizKids is also for the first time released unpainted HeroClix figures under their “Deep Cuts” line. The figures come with SwitchClix based and distinct dials.

